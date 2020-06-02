You are here

  • Home
  • Hurricanes to cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

Hurricanes to cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

A downed tree uprooted by Hurricane Florence lies next to homes in New Bern, North Carolina. As hurricane season started, most of the US state’s coastal areas are grappling with concerns about equipment and resources. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cp9me

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Hurricanes to cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

  • Hefty damage from hurricanes is expected to push up property rates by as much as 50%
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday could signal more steep losses for insurers and reinsurers, already battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their underwriting and investment positions.

However, recent years of hefty damage from hurricanes and high claims due to the pandemic mean property rates at a key June 1 renewal date are expected to get pushed up by as much as 50 percent, providing an income boost.

Meteorologists are forecasting that the Atlantic 2020 hurricane season, which officially finishes on Nov. 30, will be above average.

“What we’ve seen over the past couple of years is an increase of (storm) losses from a frequency and severity perspective,” said Susan Fallon, Global Head of Property at Zurich Insurance Group.

“There’s an expectation we will see increased rates.”

Lloyd’s of London this month forecast more than $100 billion in underwriting losses from the pandemic in 2020, with those losses coming before the hurricane season even gets going.

The specialist insurance market said the pandemic losses were similar in size to the loss year of 2005 — when Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans — and 2017 — when Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria hit Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.

Those hurricane years were exceptional but this year could also be costly.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) sees 13-19 named storms of which 6-10 could become hurricanes.

The average hurricane season produces 12 named storms and six hurricanes, three of which are major.

The exact impact of hurricanes is always difficult to determine as many do not make landfall.

But the average for insured losses from natural catastrophes globally is $75 billion over the past 10 years, according to reinsurer Swiss Re.

Climate change has led to greater flood damage from hurricanes, and increased building of expensive properties in states such as Florida has also added to the size of claims, industry sources say.

KBW analysts said in a note that reinsurance rates in Florida could rise 25-45 percent on June 1, with the underwriting and investment losses from COVID-19 “heightening risk sensitivities” and contributing to the rise.

Reinsurers share the burden of large losses like hurricanes in return for part of the premium. Insurers typically pass at least part of the reinsurance rates they pay onto policyholders.

“We’ve seen rates for Florida renewals accelerate quite a bit,” said Chris Grimes, a director at Fitch Ratings. Rate increases were in the 20-40 percent range, or up to 50 percent for some insurers, Grimes said.

Analysts at JMP Securities expect rate rises of 25-35 percent.

The rate rises could sweeten the pill for insurers and reinsurers, which also face $100 billion in investment losses this year, according to Lloyd’s’ estimates.

But the impact of the pandemic is also expected to exacerbate hurricane losses.

Medical facilities and other businesses might take more precautions in advance of a storm, adding to the cost of claims, Karen Clark, co-founder and CEO of catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company, said.

Reinsurer Munich Re highlighted added risks from the pandemic to response and recovery, supply chains and coastal evacuations.

The Bahamas would be particularly vulnerable, Munich Re said, as it continues to deal with last year’s Hurricane Dorian, while the pandemic has also hit its tourist industry.

Topics: hurricanes Pandemic Lloyd's

Related

World
Global coronavirus cases top 6 million as leaders disagree on pandemic response
World
Trump denies report he wanted to nuke hurricanes

Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system

Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system

  • Latest cash boosts from Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority follow March fund to support SMEs, employment
Updated 34 min 42 sec ago
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is set to inject SR50 billion in the banking system to enhance the liquidity in the sector, the Saudi central bank said.

The stimulus package aims to enhance its liquidity and enable banks to continue providing credit facilities to their clients, SAMA added.

The new support follows SAMA’s decision in March to provide SR50 billion for banks to provide debts and delay overdue loan installments for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to help them maintain jobs.

SAMA added that the cash will help to continue “supporting and financing the private sector through modifying or restructuring their finances without additional fees, and supporting plans to maintain employment levels of the private sector.”

Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, governor of SAMA, told Al-Arabiya that the funds will come in the form of one-year no-interest deposits in all Saudi banks.

Alkholifey added that the SAMA move aims to enhance liquidity in the banking sector as well as reducing the burden on some banks that delayed payments of companies and weren’t covered by the March support package, and those banks with high exposure to enterprises in Makkah or Madinah.

He added that SAMA is going to activate the open market operation for all banks during this month to enable them to get the required liquidity levels from SAMA.

“We are monitoring the liquidity levels on a weekly basis since the (coronavirus) crisis started, we care about both the liquidity index and the quality of debts, regarding the liquidity index we monitor the debt-to-deposits where there is a slight increase, we set it to not exceed 90 percent,” he said, adding: “Three banks have exceeded that percentage slightly, this might be one of the indicators of pressure on liquidity but in reality there is no big pressure.”

He added that injecting liquidity aims to give more confidence to the banking sector and to enable them to give more loans after reopening the business activities.

Alkholifey added that since SAMA announced providing supporting packages for SMEs in March, more than 65,000 contracts have been signed between SMEs and banks to benefit from the supporting package.

Talat Hafiz, secretary-general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee for Saudi banks, said that SAMA’s new stimulus package is an extension to initiatives taken by the central bank to ensure the stability of the system amid the coronavirus crisis and its economic impacts.

“It’s one of SAMA’s monetary tools that it uses to ensure there is enough liquidity in the banking sector to enable banks to carry out their duty of financing the private sector in general and the SMEs in particular,” he told Arab News.

“The banking sector shows very healthy financial indicators, as the first quarter of this year has shown the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the banking sector recording 18.6 percent, which is much higher than Basel requirement. 

“The total assets of the banks has grown to 14 percent in the same period compared with last year. Loans and credit facilities extended to the private sector have grown by 12 percent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) saudi central bank

Related

Saudi Arabia
$40bn transferred from SAMA's FX reserves to PIF, says Saudi finance minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi central bank raises monthly e-wallet top-up to 20,000 riyals

Latest updates

Over 19k Saudi students enroll for distance learning
Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system
Saudi Arabia's first independent sewage treatment plant reaches financial close
156 women and men appointed to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution
Donors seek to raise $2.4 billion for Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.