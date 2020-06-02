156 women and men appointed to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has gotten a boost with the appointment as investigators. (SPA file photo)
Updated 02 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman on Monday issued a royal decree appointing 156 men and women with the rank of investigative lieutenant to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution.

The decree comes within the framework of the king’s support to the Public Prosecution and efforts to achieve more stability and prosperity for the public judicial system, Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab said.

Al-Mua’jab also said the move highlighted the “great prestige and status of women” in providing them the opportunity to work in the judicial field in a way that enhances their position and presence in serving the country in line with the Kingdom's vision.

Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh convened a session of the council online on Monday during which it approved proposals to amend and finance the system to combat terrorism, said Assistant Speaker Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan.

Al-Samaan said the council also called on the General Accounting Bureau to expedite work on the recovery of state dues.

The council, he said, approved the draft system of the Tourism Development Fund.

It also called on the Ministry of Economy and Planning to publish  digital indicators for the performance of different sectors and regional sustainable development. The Shoura Council urged the ministry to release economic indicators regularly.

 

 

 

