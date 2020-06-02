156 women and men appointed to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution

RIYADH: King Salman on Monday issued a royal decree appointing 156 men and women with the rank of investigative lieutenant to Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution.

The decree comes within the framework of the king’s support to the Public Prosecution and efforts to achieve more stability and prosperity for the public judicial system, Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mua’jab said.

Al-Mua’jab also said the move highlighted the “great prestige and status of women” in providing them the opportunity to work in the judicial field in a way that enhances their position and presence in serving the country in line with the Kingdom's vision.