You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Scimagine — a platform for material scientists

Startup of the Week: Scimagine — a platform for material scientists

1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/5awb6

Updated 22 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Startup of the Week: Scimagine — a platform for material scientists

  • Scimagine was awarded the Kingdom Impact first Runner Up Award by the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center and led to backing from the KAUST Innovation Fund
Updated 22 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Scimagine is a startup that functions as a materials-related, experimental data cloud-storage and management platform.
The digital database is located at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and was co-founded by Natalya Julfakyan and Dr. Khachatur Julfakyan, also known as “Khach.”
“Scimagine is a cloud-based web application with an advanced, searchable database at its core, acting as a storage for experimental data management, indexing, search analysis and visualization,” Khach told Arab News. “What makes the Scimagine platform unique is the ‘map’ developed solely to structure and categorize massive amounts of scientific concepts and parameters, whether logical or numerical.”
The idea for Scimagine came when he was a doctorate student and noticed a problem that he and other scientists faced in their work.
“Scientists cannot search and find most scientific experimental data in one single place. When these articles are published, much of their content is invisible to students and readers as they are hidden in PDF files of supporting materials to scientific articles.”
Scientists can store their data in a cloud to preserve it, invite their collaborators to contribute to their project, share, manage and edit research projects. All this is done privately until the article is published.

“From there, the experimental data underlying the published article is made available. Scientists can publish the data themselves to the indexing database, which is part of the platform, without any additional effort, making their research searchable and visible as never before, which attracts more citations and exposure,” he said.
When experimental data does not fit with the article’s philosophy or direction, it is sent separately as a report to preserve precious science from going to waste.
“This is the only platform that offers a specifically tuned cloud storage and indexing database for material scientists that unites cloud storage, electronic laboratory notebooks, research management and the indexing database in a united and affordable web-based application.”
Natalya was working with faculty members in KAUST, helping them turn their research data into something visually attractive, when she found that the internet held no customized visual representation for material science concepts.
“That’s when StockNANO was born; it is a unique part of the Scimagine platform that helps scientists create and share all kinds of scientific visuals, from photos, videos and animation to infographics and edugraphics,” said Natalya, who runs StockNANO and is the editor in chief of Scimagine.
Scimagine was awarded the Kingdom Impact first Runner Up Award by the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center and led to backing from the KAUST Innovation Fund.
“Scimagine’s platform wouldn’t have been created without the generous support of KAUST. We received not only funding from KAUST, but also intensive entrepreneurial courses, mentorship, business consultation and scientific consultation,” said Khach.
As a hub for scientists from various disciplines and geographic locations KAUST has enabled the Scimagine team to discuss the platform with many of their peers, helping them fit further requirements into the final product.

 

Topics: King Abdullah University for Science and Technology (KAUST) Scimagine

Related

Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Sepale offers long-lasting blooms
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: Design firm’s message is loud and clear

Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures

Updated 02 June 2020
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures

Updated 02 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh convened a session of the council online on Monday during which it approved proposals to amend and finance the system to combat terrorism, said Assistant Speaker Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan.

Al-Samaan said the council also called on the General Accounting Bureau to expedite work on the recovery of state dues.

The council, he said, approved the draft system of the Tourism Development Fund.

It also called on the Ministry of Economy and Planning to publish  digital indicators for the performance of different sectors and regional sustainable development. The Shoura Council urged the ministry to release economic indicators regularly.

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Over 19k Saudi students enroll for distance learning
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor’s message of hope after beating COVID-19

Latest updates

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests
Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures
Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts
Saudi doctor’s message of hope after beating COVID-19
Prepare for the worst, Iranians are warned as virus kills 81 in one day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.