Cornelia Meyer

Where to go in oil markets after May’s stunning price performance

DME Oman crude rose above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March. (Shutterstock image)
Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts

  • Brent price has doubled in five weeks
  • OPEC talks may be brought forward
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Oil prices surged toward $40 a barrel on Monday as hopes rose for an early agreement to extend the big production cuts agreed by Saudi Arabia and Russia under the OPEC+ alliance.

Brent, the global benchmark, jumped by more 9 percent to nearly $39, continuing the surge that has doubled the price in five weeks — the best performance in its history. It recovered after record supply cuts agreed between the 23 countries of the OPEC+ partnership, and enforced cuts in US shale oil.

DME Oman crude, the regional benchmark in which a lot of Saudi Aramco exports are priced, rose above $40 a barrel for the first time since early March.

Market sentiment was buoyed by the possibility that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries would agree with non-OPEC members to extend the cuts for a longer period than was agreed in April.

Oil analysts expect OPEC to fast track a “virtual” meeting to formally agree to maintaining cuts at the record 9.7 million barrels a day level. The meeting was scheduled for June 9, but bringing it forward would allow producers more time to set pricing levels.

An official with one OPEC delegation told Arab News there was consensus among the 23 OPEC+ members for the new date, which could be as early as June 4. The meeting will also consider how long the current level of cuts would be maintained. Some OPEC members want it to run to the end of the year, other producers would prefer a two-month extension.

Omar Najia, global head of derivatives with trader BB Energy, told a forum run by Gulf Intelligence consultancy: “I’d be amazed if OPEC did not extend the higher level of cuts. As long as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue saying nice things to each other I’d expect the rally to continue.”

A Moscow source close to the oil industry said energy officials there had come to the conclusion that “the deal is working” and it was important to keep prices at an “acceptable” level.

Sentiment was also affected by a comparatively high level of compliance with the new cuts, running at about 75 percent among OPEC+ members, with only Iraq and Nigeria noticeable under-compliers.

Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy, said: “That’s where I’d expect it to be after two months in such a fluid situation. It will be even better in June.”

Topics: oil prices OPEC+

Saudi central bank injects SR50bn to support liquidity of banking system

  • Latest cash boosts from Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority follow March fund to support SMEs, employment
Updated 02 June 2020
Fahad Al-Zahrani

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is set to inject SR50 billion in the banking system to enhance the liquidity in the sector, the Saudi central bank said.

The stimulus package aims to enhance its liquidity and enable banks to continue providing credit facilities to their clients, SAMA added.

The new support follows SAMA’s decision in March to provide SR50 billion for banks to provide debts and delay overdue loan installments for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to help them maintain jobs.

SAMA added that the cash will help to continue “supporting and financing the private sector through modifying or restructuring their finances without additional fees, and supporting plans to maintain employment levels of the private sector.”

Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, governor of SAMA, told Al-Arabiya that the funds will come in the form of one-year no-interest deposits in all Saudi banks.

Alkholifey added that the SAMA move aims to enhance liquidity in the banking sector as well as reducing the burden on some banks that delayed payments of companies and weren’t covered by the March support package, and those banks with high exposure to enterprises in Makkah or Madinah.

He added that SAMA is going to activate the open market operation for all banks during this month to enable them to get the required liquidity levels from SAMA.

“We are monitoring the liquidity levels on a weekly basis since the (coronavirus) crisis started, we care about both the liquidity index and the quality of debts, regarding the liquidity index we monitor the debt-to-deposits where there is a slight increase, we set it to not exceed 90 percent,” he said, adding: “Three banks have exceeded that percentage slightly, this might be one of the indicators of pressure on liquidity but in reality there is no big pressure.”

He added that injecting liquidity aims to give more confidence to the banking sector and to enable them to give more loans after reopening the business activities.

Alkholifey added that since SAMA announced providing supporting packages for SMEs in March, more than 65,000 contracts have been signed between SMEs and banks to benefit from the supporting package.

Talat Hafiz, secretary-general of the Media and Banking Awareness Committee for Saudi banks, said that SAMA’s new stimulus package is an extension to initiatives taken by the central bank to ensure the stability of the system amid the coronavirus crisis and its economic impacts.

“It’s one of SAMA’s monetary tools that it uses to ensure there is enough liquidity in the banking sector to enable banks to carry out their duty of financing the private sector in general and the SMEs in particular,” he told Arab News.

“The banking sector shows very healthy financial indicators, as the first quarter of this year has shown the Capital Adequacy Ratio of the banking sector recording 18.6 percent, which is much higher than Basel requirement. 

“The total assets of the banks has grown to 14 percent in the same period compared with last year. Loans and credit facilities extended to the private sector have grown by 12 percent.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) saudi central bank

