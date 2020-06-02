Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al-Zahrani has been the deputy mayor of Jeddah city’s sub-municipalities since June 12, 2019.

On Monday, he said that Jeddah municipality had conducted more than 1,600 inspection rounds on commercial enterprises to ensure preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were being adhered to.

The municipality had been forced to close down 47 shops for violating the virus regulations, he added.

Al-Zahrani is a qualified engineer and gained an engineering degree from King Abdul Aziz University’s (KAU) college of engineering in 2007. He also attended an English language course at KAU and an intensive course on writing skills for administration.

A certified aerial and ground surveyor, and project management professional, Al-Zahrani has attended various courses relevant to his field of study, including map production. In addition, he completed a certificate course in information technology from the University of Cambridge.

After being a member of different Jeddah municipality committees, he went on to become the manager of the municipality’s environment control department, and subsequently the director of the airport sub-municipality.

He has also served as director general of the municipality’s department of public services and held the role of deputy director of the Southern Jeddah sub-municipality and head of its public services department, before being appointed the sub-municipality’s director.

Al-Zahrani, who is a member of the Saudi Council of Engineers, has worked as manager of technical affairs for Qilwah municipality, and was its deputy mayor.