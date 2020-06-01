You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba announces tests for math contest

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba announces tests for math contest

Short Url

https://arab.news/98wyt

Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba announces tests for math contest

  • The competition is one of the biggest competitions in more than 70 countries around the world
Updated 24 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced the launch of selection tests for Kangaroo Math Competition 2020.
More than 43 students from different institutions and levels will take the tests that will continue until June 4.
The competition is one of the biggest competitions in more than 70 countries around the world attended by about 6 million students.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

Saudi Arabia
55 students from Saudi scholarship programme Mawhiba accepted at top US universities
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba signs cooperation agreement to support young Saudi talent

Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures

Updated 02 June 2020
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures

Updated 02 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh convened a session of the council online on Monday during which it approved proposals to amend and finance the system to combat terrorism, said Assistant Speaker Dr. Yahya bin Abdullah Al-Samaan.

Al-Samaan said the council also called on the General Accounting Bureau to expedite work on the recovery of state dues.

The council, he said, approved the draft system of the Tourism Development Fund.

It also called on the Ministry of Economy and Planning to publish  digital indicators for the performance of different sectors and regional sustainable development. The Shoura Council urged the ministry to release economic indicators regularly.

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Over 19k Saudi students enroll for distance learning
photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi doctor’s message of hope after beating COVID-19

Latest updates

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests
Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures
Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts
Saudi doctor’s message of hope after beating COVID-19
Prepare for the worst, Iranians are warned as virus kills 81 in one day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.