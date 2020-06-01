RIYADH: The King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) announced the launch of selection tests for Kangaroo Math Competition 2020.
More than 43 students from different institutions and levels will take the tests that will continue until June 4.
The competition is one of the biggest competitions in more than 70 countries around the world attended by about 6 million students.
Saudi Arabia’s Mawhiba announces tests for math contest
