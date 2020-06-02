Saudi Arabia announces 24 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 24 new deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,869 news infections of the disease, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 556 were recorded in Riyadh, 300 in Makkah and 279 in Jeddah.

The ministry said it had witnessed an increase in cases of elderly patients, especially in Riyadh and Jeddah.

It also announced that 1,484 more patients had recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered in the Kingdom to 65,790.

A total of 549 people have died in total from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.