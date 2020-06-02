You are here

  Saudi Arabia announces 24 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 24 more COVID-19 deaths

Customers queue for a temperature check before entering a mobile shop in Makkah. (AFP)
  • Of the new cases, 556 were recorded in Riyadh, 300 in Makkah and 279 in Jeddah
  • The ministry said it had witnessed an increase in cases of elderly patients
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has recorded 24 new deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,869 news infections of the disease, the health ministry said on Tuesday. 

Of the new cases, 556 were recorded in Riyadh, 300 in Makkah and 279 in Jeddah.  

The ministry said it had witnessed an increase in cases of elderly patients, especially in Riyadh and Jeddah.   

It also announced that 1,484  more patients had recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people who have recovered in the Kingdom to 65,790. 

A total of 549 people have died in total from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia pledges $500m of aid to Yemen

Saudi Arabia pledges $500m of aid to Yemen

  • $300 million will go to UN agencies and $200 million to KSrelief.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia pledged $500 million of support to Yemen on Tuesday as the Kingdom hosted a major international donor conference.

The money will go toward the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 and COVID-19 Response Plan, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), said.

“We are meeting today amid the conditions the world is facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all the economic, health and political challenges that it has caused,” Al-Rabeeah told the virtual conference.

He said of the Saudi pledge, some $300 million would go to UN agencies working in Yemen and $200 million would be allocated to KSRelief.

Topics: Yemen Saudi Arabia

