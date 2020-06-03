Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 

You are here

Minister Mohamed Enaba said he would meet on Wednesday with government officials managing the response to the coronavirus pandemic to determine the date when international flights would resume. (File/AFP)
  • The minister said airports would follow social distancing rules
  • Egypt’s airlines had lost billions in revenue due to coronavirus
The minister of Egypt’s Civil Aviation said airlines may not be required to mandate empty seats between passengers when flights resume.
Mohamed Enaba said he would meet on Wednesday with government officials managing the response to the coronavirus pandemic to determine the date when international flights would resume, according to a statement cited by state-owned daily Ahram Online.
The Egyptian minister is expecting flights to resume within the coming weeks, as a number of other countries have said they will also reopen their airspace to flights in the coming period.
“The return of aviation depends on the return of aviation in other countries,” he said, adding that Egypt’s airports were ready to receive visitors and tourists.
The minister said airports would follow social distancing rules, while meals would be distributed in closed packets, and passengers and crew on planes would be required to wear gloves and masks. However, the decision on empty seats between passengers has yet to be decided.
Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir, and other private airlines, had lost billions in revenue due to the suspension of flights since March, according to the minister.
Enaba met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the return of international tourism.
Last month Egypt shortened a mandatory quarantine period for Egyptians arriving from abroad from 14 days to one week. Returnees who test negative by the end of the period can spend the rest of their quarantine at home.

Topics: Egypt coronanomics

  • Latest job cuts were a ‘last alternative’ for Sharjah-based airline
  • Air Arabia’s profit fell by 45 percent in the first quarter
DUBAI: Air Arabia, the only listed carrier in the United Arab Emirates, has made further job cuts due to the business impact of COVID-19, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The Sharjah-based airline, which has about 2,000 employees, did not say how many employees had been affected. It laid off 57 employees in May.
The latest job cuts were a “last alternative” after the airline took a series of steps in past months to protect jobs, the spokesman said, without elaborating.
Air Arabia, like other airlines in the UAE, has operated few, limited services since grounding passenger flights in March.
It is not clear when normal operations will resume.
Air Arabia’s profit fell by 45 percent in the first quarter, which the airline blamed on the coronavirus pandemic which has crushed global travel demand.
Air Arabia also operates out of UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah emirate and has bases in Egypt and Morocco.

Topics: Coronavirus aviation UAE Air Arabia

