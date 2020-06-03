Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 

The minister of Egypt’s Civil Aviation said airlines may not be required to mandate empty seats between passengers when flights resume.

Mohamed Enaba said he would meet on Wednesday with government officials managing the response to the coronavirus pandemic to determine the date when international flights would resume, according to a statement cited by state-owned daily Ahram Online.

The Egyptian minister is expecting flights to resume within the coming weeks, as a number of other countries have said they will also reopen their airspace to flights in the coming period.

“The return of aviation depends on the return of aviation in other countries,” he said, adding that Egypt’s airports were ready to receive visitors and tourists.

The minister said airports would follow social distancing rules, while meals would be distributed in closed packets, and passengers and crew on planes would be required to wear gloves and masks. However, the decision on empty seats between passengers has yet to be decided.

Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir, and other private airlines, had lost billions in revenue due to the suspension of flights since March, according to the minister.

Enaba met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the return of international tourism.

Last month Egypt shortened a mandatory quarantine period for Egyptians arriving from abroad from 14 days to one week. Returnees who test negative by the end of the period can spend the rest of their quarantine at home.