You are here

  • Home
  • Wizz Air Abu Dhabi venture to be bigger than initially planned

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi venture to be bigger than initially planned

Wizz Air said its expansion plans would continue to be held back by coronavirus-related restrictions in its 2020-2021 financial year. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mj7m

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi venture to be bigger than initially planned

  • The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will start flying in October
  • Ticket sale will start in June
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi-based joint venture will now be bigger than originally planned with six aircraft up from three, the Hungary-based carrier’s chief executive said on Wednesday.
The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will start flying in October, with tickets on sale from June to destinations in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
“We are looking at a larger scale start versus what we originally contemplated,” Wizz CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters, saying that despite the challenge of COVID-19, Wizz saw opportunities emerging.
“We would be looking at a six aircraft start in the first six months.”
Elsewhere, Wizz Air said its expansion plans would continue to be held back by coronavirus-related restrictions in its 2020-2021 financial year but it was confident on longer-term growth.
The airline is sticking with its fleet expansion plan, meaning that it will have 9 percent more seats by March 2021.
“COVID-19 is a significant issue, making a significant impact on the industry, but at the same time, it is also creating quite some opportunities for us,” Varadi said.
The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out air travel, forcing airlines to make job cuts, shrink their fleets and ask for state bailouts to survive what they see will be a smaller market for years, but Wizz has fared better than many competitors.
The cash-rich airline has one of the strongest balance sheets in Europe. Focused on eastern Europe, but with a growing presence in western Europe, it says its low fares will help it win market share when travel demand recovers, giving it the confidence to stick with its long-term expansion plans.
While it has announced 1,000 job cuts, it is not delaying aircraft deliveries, as many airlines including easyJet and TUI are doing.
“Whatever we can fly, we’re going to be flying because we’ve seen that there is actually demand out there,” Varadi said.
But for its current financial year to the end of March 2021, he said the chances of overall growth were “remote” and it was too early to provide profit guidance.
He said that Wizz, Europe’s no.3 low cost carrier, expected to fly 60 percent of its capacity over the summer and 80 percent from September to March, but plans were subject to the easing of travel restrictions by governments.
That compares to Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low cost carrier, starting to fly at 40 percent capacity and no.2 easyJet at 30 percent in July.
For its last financial year to the end of March 2020, Wizz posted underlying net profit of €344.8 million ($386 million), up 30 percent on the previous year, boosted by passenger numbers which were 16 percent higher and a jump in ancillary revenues.

Topics: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi

Related

Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Business & Economy
Europe’s Wizz Air to launch Abu Dhabi carrier next year

Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 

Updated 55 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 

  • The minister said airports would follow social distancing rules
  • Egypt’s airlines had lost billions in revenue due to coronavirus
Updated 55 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

The minister of Egypt’s Civil Aviation said airlines may not be required to mandate empty seats between passengers when flights resume.
Mohamed Enaba said he would meet on Wednesday with government officials managing the response to the coronavirus pandemic to determine the date when international flights would resume, according to a statement cited by state-owned daily Ahram Online.
The Egyptian minister is expecting flights to resume within the coming weeks, as a number of other countries have said they will also reopen their airspace to flights in the coming period.
“The return of aviation depends on the return of aviation in other countries,” he said, adding that Egypt’s airports were ready to receive visitors and tourists.
The minister said airports would follow social distancing rules, while meals would be distributed in closed packets, and passengers and crew on planes would be required to wear gloves and masks. However, the decision on empty seats between passengers has yet to be decided.
Egypt’s national carrier EgyptAir, and other private airlines, had lost billions in revenue due to the suspension of flights since March, according to the minister.
Enaba met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Enany on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the return of international tourism.
Last month Egypt shortened a mandatory quarantine period for Egyptians arriving from abroad from 14 days to one week. Returnees who test negative by the end of the period can spend the rest of their quarantine at home.

Topics: Egypt coronanomics

Latest updates

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi venture to be bigger than initially planned
Iranian professor jailed in US returns home
Senior Libyan official arrives in Moscow for talks
Germany lifts travel warning for Europe from June 15
Egyptian minister says airlines may not be required to leave empty seats between passengers 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.