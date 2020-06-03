You are here

Beijing will not back down on new Hong Kong security law: Carrie Lam

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, above, is in Beijing on June 3, 2020 to discuss the new security law. (Reuters)
Reuters

  Britain steps up criticism of the move
HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the central government will not back down on plans for national security legislation for the financial hub, even as Britain stepped up criticism of the move.
Lam, speaking during a trip to Beijing to discuss the new security law, was flanked by Hong Kong’s justice secretary Teresa Cheng, its security secretary John Lee and its police chief Chris Tang.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier said Britain will not walk away from the people of Hong Kong if China imposes a national security law that would conflict with its international obligations under a 1984 accord.

Germany lifts travel warning for Europe from June 15

  Europe looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus
BERLIN: Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.
“We have decided today that the travel warning for the named circle of countries will not be continued but replaced by travel advice,” Maas said, referring to EU nations plus a handful of countries in the region including Switzerland and Iceland.

