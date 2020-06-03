You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday and 2,171 new cases of the disease. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6frp

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The health ministry announced the recovery of 2,369 more patients
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom stands at 68,159
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday and 2,171 new cases of the disease.
Of the new cases, 683 were recorded in Riyadh, 418 in Jeddah, 279 in Makkah, 167 in Madinah and 133 in Dammam.
The health ministry also announced the recovery of 2,369 more patients, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 68,159.
A total of 579 people have died from the disease in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hospital drive-through in Saudi Arabia is sweet medicine for patients
Saudi Arabia
Governor of Saudi Arabia's Qassim province reviews coronavirus measures

Saudi property fund branches begin reopening to public

Updated 03 June 2020
SPA

Saudi property fund branches begin reopening to public

  • Officials have urged citizens to communicate online
  • The REDF has been providing its services remotely during the lockdown period through 30 e-services on its website
Updated 03 June 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Branches of the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) have begun reopening to the public to deal with beneficiaries of the subsidized mortgage loan scheme.

However, officials have urged citizens to communicate online and only visit branches in person where absolutely necessary and after booking an appointment through the fund’s website, www.redf.gov.sa.

REDF spokesman, Hamoud Al-Osaimi, said: “The branches started gradually opening during the week to welcome citizens with prior bookings after making sure they are abiding by the preventive measures.

“Thirty-four branches have already been opened, while Makkah’s branch, along with Riyadh’s and Dammam’s women branches, will open on June 21.”

He stressed the importance of “respecting the preventive health measures such as wearing masks, washing and sterilizing hands, avoiding handshakes, and keeping a safe distance of two meters.”

Al-Osaimi added: “The services in the branches will be provided only when necessary and to those who have not completed their requests online. People should use the e-services to avoid visiting branches. REDF is keen to provide the services of the subsidized mortgage loan program electronically to ensure citizens’ safety.

“The branches’ employees will provide the necessary services while prioritizing social distancing. I ask citizens to adhere to the safety requirements and preventive measures adopted by the health authorities to preserve their safety.”

He pointed out that halls, reception, and administrative offices were being regularly sterilized.

The REDF has been providing its services remotely during the lockdown period through 30 e-services on its website. The beneficiaries care center (199088) and the fund’s social media platforms are also available to handle inquiries about the subsidized mortgage loan program and financing solutions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

‘No justice, no peace’: Thousands gather in London after death of Floyd
Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19
Worst may be over for big three Arab economies
UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks
UK police arrest man for driving offense after car collides with 2 in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.