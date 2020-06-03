Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday and 2,171 new cases of the disease.
Of the new cases, 683 were recorded in Riyadh, 418 in Jeddah, 279 in Makkah, 167 in Madinah and 133 in Dammam.
The health ministry also announced the recovery of 2,369 more patients, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 68,159.
A total of 579 people have died from the disease in the Kingdom so far.
