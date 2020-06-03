Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi property fund branches begin reopening to public

RIYADH: Branches of the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund (REDF) have begun reopening to the public to deal with beneficiaries of the subsidized mortgage loan scheme.

However, officials have urged citizens to communicate online and only visit branches in person where absolutely necessary and after booking an appointment through the fund’s website, www.redf.gov.sa.

REDF spokesman, Hamoud Al-Osaimi, said: “The branches started gradually opening during the week to welcome citizens with prior bookings after making sure they are abiding by the preventive measures.

“Thirty-four branches have already been opened, while Makkah’s branch, along with Riyadh’s and Dammam’s women branches, will open on June 21.”

He stressed the importance of “respecting the preventive health measures such as wearing masks, washing and sterilizing hands, avoiding handshakes, and keeping a safe distance of two meters.”

Al-Osaimi added: “The services in the branches will be provided only when necessary and to those who have not completed their requests online. People should use the e-services to avoid visiting branches. REDF is keen to provide the services of the subsidized mortgage loan program electronically to ensure citizens’ safety.

“The branches’ employees will provide the necessary services while prioritizing social distancing. I ask citizens to adhere to the safety requirements and preventive measures adopted by the health authorities to preserve their safety.”

He pointed out that halls, reception, and administrative offices were being regularly sterilized.

The REDF has been providing its services remotely during the lockdown period through 30 e-services on its website. The beneficiaries care center (199088) and the fund’s social media platforms are also available to handle inquiries about the subsidized mortgage loan program and financing solutions.