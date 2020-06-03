You are here

UK, German police have new suspect in 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann

In this file photo taken on April 2, 2011 Kate and Gerry McCann, whose daughter Madeline McCann vanished while on a family holiday in Portugal almost four years ago, pose before the start of the "Miles for Missing People" charity run in Regent's Park, central London. (AFP)
Reuters

  • McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3 during a family holiday
  • Her fate remains a mystery despite huge international publicity which prompted reported sightings from across the world
LONDON: British and German police said on Wednesday they had a new suspect in the 2007 disappearance in Portugal of three-year-old Madeleine McCann and appealed for information about a German man currently imprisoned in Germany for sexual assault offenses.
McCann, who is British, disappeared from her bedroom on May 3 during a family holiday in the Algarve while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.
Her fate remains a mystery despite huge international publicity which prompted reported sightings from across the world.
Police want to speak to anyone who has relevant information on the 43-year old man, whom they did not name, or the movements of two vehicles linked to him during the period around the girl’s disappearance. Both cars, a Volkswagen camper van and a Jaguar, are now in the possession of German police.
German police said they were treating the case as a suspected murder and had determined the method used to kill McCann. They did not believe the murder was pre-meditated and said the man was involved in crimes like break-ins and burglary.
British police are still treating the case as a missing person and described Wednesday’s appeal as a “significant development.”
They also asked for anyone who was familiar with two Portuguese phone numbers to come forward. One of the phones was used by the suspect, and received a 30 minute phone call from the second number whilst in the Praia da Luz area on the night of the disappearance, shortly before McCann was last seen.
“More than 13 years have passed, and your loyalties may have changed. This individual is in prison ... now is the time to come forward,” said British senior investigating officer Mark Cranwell.

Topics: UK Germany Madeleine McCann

Four cops charged in Floyd death, one faces 2nd-degree murder count

Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Four cops charged in Floyd death, one faces 2nd-degree murder count

  • Chauvin will now be charged with second-degree murder
  • His three colleagues will also face charges
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
AFP

MINNEAPOLIS: The white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, court documents revealed Wednesday.
The May 25 death of George Floyd — who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill — has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.
“Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.
“This is another important step for justice.”
Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder, which is roughly akin to manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder does not suggest premeditation but carries stiffer penalties.
Court documents show the second-degree murder charge was added to the prior charges.
The three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, documents show.
In a statement, Floyd’s family described news of the new charges as a “bittersweet moment.”
“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action came before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest,” the statement said.
The statement, issued by family attorney Ben Crump, also said that Ellison would consider elevating the charge to premeditated murder “if the evidence supports it.”
The family urged protesters to “raise their voices for change in peaceful ways.”
Tens of thousands of demonstrators defied night-time curfews Tuesday in several US cities.
But the demonstrations were largely peaceful, and while there were tense standoffs with law enforcement, the protests did not feature the looting or clashes with police of previous days.

Topics: George Floyd

Related

Special
World
Minneapolis braces for more violence after police killing of African-American George Floyd
Update photos
World
Floyd’s brother pleads for peace, Trump takes combative tone

