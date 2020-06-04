You are here

  • Home
  • DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistani officials in Saudi Arabia step in to speed up repatriation process

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistani officials in Saudi Arabia step in to speed up repatriation process

Short Url

https://arab.news/2bn28

Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistani officials in Saudi Arabia step in to speed up repatriation process

Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Officials from the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh and the country’s consulate in Jeddah have stepped in to speed up the repatriation of hundreds of Pakistani citizens from Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan ambassador to the Kingdom, Raja Ali Ejaz, said: “Two PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) special flights, carrying 140 passengers each and one special flight carrying 250 passengers, departed from Riyadh for Multan and Peshawar respectively on Tuesday. The Peshawar-bound flight also carried mortal remains of 16 Pakistanis.”

The envoy along with embassy officials were present at Riyadh airport to see off Pakistani citizens returning home.

The government of Pakistan has started a series of special flights to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in various countries around the world, including Saudi Arabia. In the Kingdom, flight operations are being coordinated by the Pakistani missions.

A Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement issued in Riyadh by the embassy on Tuesday said: “In their efforts, the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh and Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah have so far facilitated the repatriation of more than 4,000 Pakistanis, including 480 Umrah zaireen and 195 detainees.”

The missions are also providing ration bags to needy Pakistanis in the Kingdom and coordinating special flights with PIA to ease the return of stranded Pakistanis. The statement added that mission officials were in contact with the Pakistani diaspora and would continue to assist them while adhering to lockdown restrictions.

At the request of Pakistan, the number of special flights to Saudi Arabia has been increased to accelerate the repatriation process.

In cases where Pakistanis had died, the missions had helped with arrangements for 40 burials while 90 bodies had been repatriated to Pakistan.

In line with the directives of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the early repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the missions are working closely with the Saudi authorities, PIA, and relevant authorities in Pakistan to ensure their swift return.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Related

Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Saudi Arabia continues
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Islamic guidance minister meets UK envoy

Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

Updated 04 June 2020
SPA

Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

  • King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals rates highly based on number of utilities patents granted to it in the United States
  • University received 225 patents, topped only by the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas
Updated 04 June 2020
SPA

DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has been ranked fourth on a global list of 100 universities granted utility patents in the United States in 2019.
The annual list is compiled by the American organizations the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. KFUPM was granted 225 patents last year according to the list, which was topped by the University of California (631), followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (355) and the University of Texas (276).
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy and chairman of KFUPM’s board of trustees, said the achievement reflects the university’s strategic methodology in the fields of research and innovation, and is something the Kingdom can be proud of.
He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support for education.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Wail A. Mousa, associate professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Saudi Arabia
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals hold annual meeting with King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy

Latest updates

Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments
Virus-hit Mumbai survives cyclone scare
DiplomaticQuarter: Pakistani officials in Saudi Arabia step in to speed up repatriation process
8,787 businesses to stay closed in Riyadh until June 20
E-government in Saudi Arabia makes huge advances amid pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.