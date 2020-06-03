Saudi Electricity Co., King Abdullah University of Science and Technology collaborate on program to help reduce power loss

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) in collaboration with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has estimated nontechnical losses at SR73 million in the power sector. The assessment program for improving energy conservation and reducing losses caused by fraud and misuse — referred to as a “nontechnical issue” — began in 2018.

The SEC’s Innovation Energy Incubator and KAUST’s data visualization laboratory used machine learning tools to detect fraud. The project’s leader, Yazeed Al-Doulayqan, said: “We have verified predictions by comparing them with what we found on the ground in our field examination. KAUST’s samples have proven successful in identifying abnormal consumption patterns.”