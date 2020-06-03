Saudi Electricity Co., King Abdullah University of Science and Technology collaborate on program to help reduce power loss

You are here

RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) in collaboration with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has estimated nontechnical losses at SR73 million in the power sector. The assessment program for improving energy conservation and reducing losses caused by fraud and misuse — referred to as a “nontechnical issue” — began in 2018.

The SEC’s Innovation Energy Incubator and KAUST’s data visualization laboratory used machine learning tools to detect fraud. The project’s leader, Yazeed Al-Doulayqan, said: “We have verified predictions by comparing them with what we found on the ground in our field examination. KAUST’s samples have proven successful in identifying abnormal consumption patterns.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Electricity Co. (SEC) King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

  • King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals rates highly based on number of utilities patents granted to it in the United States
  • University received 225 patents, topped only by the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas
DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals has been ranked fourth on a global list of 100 universities granted utility patents in the United States in 2019.
The annual list is compiled by the American organizations the National Academy of Inventors and the Intellectual Property Owners Association. KFUPM was granted 225 patents last year according to the list, which was topped by the University of California (631), followed by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (355) and the University of Texas (276).
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi minister of energy and chairman of KFUPM’s board of trustees, said the achievement reflects the university’s strategic methodology in the fields of research and innovation, and is something the Kingdom can be proud of.
He also thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support for education.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM)

