As the burger scene in the Kingdom’s capital continues to evolve, welcoming variations from across the world, Manna is the latest hotspot to join the action. Proclaimed as “London’s Original Smash Burger,” Manna has opened its Saudi branch in the As-Sulimaniyah neighborhood in Riyadh.

The restaurant is open for walk-ins, with its hours going from 1 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Saturday to Wednesday and from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on other days, making it a great spot for both lunch and dinner. The restaurant’s recent opening received a lot of traffic, with lines forming outside the entrance.

The restaurant has a concise menu that offers a variety of burgers, sides, and drinks. For those looking to try the smash burger for the first time at Manna, I’d recommend the Classic Smash, which comes with either a single or double smashed beef patty.

The Single Classic Smash is priced at SR35 ($9), whereas the Double Classic Smash is priced at SR49. The burger comes with a mix of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles and onions. All of Manna’s burgers are served in soft and fluffy brioche buns.

The menu offers two other burgers: the Double Manna, priced at SR52, and the Hot Smash, priced at SR39 for a single patty and SR54 for a double. Both options feature their signature Manna Sauce, which distinguishes them from the classic choices. I opted for the Double Manna — it was a good fit for anyone coming for a full meal.

The menu’s sides are popular, with the hot tenders specifically generating a lot of buzz. The tenders come in sets ranging from three pieces (SR38) to five (SR49).

I went for the hot tenders, and safe to say, they are worth the hype, especially when paired with one of their waffle fries. I chose the Seasoned Waffle Fries, priced at SR12.

No burger meal can be complete without the perfect milkshake. I’d recommend going for their shakes over basic soft drinks. The vanilla shake (SR29) is a great dessert option to close out your meal.

Customers can also order dips and inquire with the team about daily specials.

Overall, Manna Saudi is off to a great start, spotlighting a smash burger done well. If you plan to visit, I’d recommend timing your stop during less busy hours, as its opening has garnered quite a bit of traffic.