You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s ‘Awdah’ initiative helps over 12,790 expats return home

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Awdah’ initiative helps over 12,790 expats return home

Short Url

https://arab.news/c7hsw

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Awdah’ initiative helps over 12,790 expats return home

  • Residents with exit and re-entry visas, final exit visas and individuals with visit visas are eligible for the service
  • People can register through the Absher platform
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s initiative Awdah helped 12,798 expatriates return home amid the coronavirus travel bans, state news agency SPA reported.
The program, which means return in Arabic, was launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help stranded expats return to their home countries and received a total of 178,452 individual registrations between April 22 to June 3. Only those whose countries have agreed to receive them have been flown out.
Residents with exit and re-entry visas, final exit visas and individuals with visit visas are eligible for the service.
To register, a person must use the Absher platform to provide residency number, date of birth, phone number, city of departure and name of airport at home country, the report added.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Human Resources and Development, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and other governmental organizations are working together to help stranded expats return home.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi’s Qassim prepares over 200 mosques for Friday prayers
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments

Saudi’s Qassim prepares over 200 mosques for Friday prayers

Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

Saudi’s Qassim prepares over 200 mosques for Friday prayers

  • Volunteers will help worshipers disperse between mosques
  • The first call to prayer will be announced 20 minutes earlier
Updated 04 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Islamic authority in Qassim region have approved 205 mosques to perform Friday prayers according to new regulations, state news agency SPA reported.

The first call to prayer will be announced 20 minutes earlier, and khutbas – religious address delivered by the imam – to last at maximum for 15 minutes.

Also, volunteers will help worshipers disperse between mosques.

Mosques across the Kingdom, except for those in Makkah, have opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday, May 31, as coronavirus restrictions ease.

Last week, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh called on Muslims to respect ongoing safety measures inside mosques, such as bringing their own prayer mats, wearing masks and washing hands prior to entering the vicinities.

Al-Asheikh said preventative measures will remain in place to ensure a safe return of worshipers to mosques for Friday prayers from May 31 until June 20. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Mosques

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi university ranks fourth on international list of educational establishments
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority trains 500,000 to fight coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s ‘Awdah’ initiative helps over 12,790 expats return home
Sudan calls on UN to urge Ethiopia, Egypt not to take unilateral measures on Renaissance Dam
Israel parliament scraps sessions after lawmaker gets coronavirus
Iraq’s health ministry to launch legal case after protesters force local head to resign
China de-escalates airline spat with US

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.