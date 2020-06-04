RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,975 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 675 were recorded in Riyadh, 286 in Makkah, 259 in Jeddah, 124 in Madinah and 112 in Hufof.
The health ministry added that 806 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 68,965.
A total of 611 people have died of the disease in the Kingdom so far.
Health minister Dr. Tawfiq Rabiah urged all citizens and residents earlier this week to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the virus.
“The transmission of COVID-19 will be significantly reduced If everyone commits to wearing a mask when leaving their homes. We urge you to comply with healthy precautionary measures, and ask that you remind those who do not adhere,” he said.
Saudi Arabia announces 32 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/rrr2f
Saudi Arabia announces 32 more COVID-19 deaths
- The health ministry said 806 more people have recovered from the virus
- A total of 68,965 patients have recovered from the disease in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,975 new cases of the disease on Thursday.