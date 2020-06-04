Saudi Arabia announces 32 more COVID-19 deaths

You are here

Employees of a restaurant at a mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh, wear face masks on June 4, 2020. (AFP)
  • The health ministry said 806 more people have recovered from the virus
  • A total of 68,965 patients have recovered from the disease in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 32 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,975 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 675 were recorded in Riyadh, 286 in Makkah, 259 in Jeddah, 124 in Madinah and 112 in Hufof.
The health ministry added that 806 more people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 68,965.
A total of 611 people have died of the disease in the Kingdom so far.
Health minister Dr. Tawfiq Rabiah urged all citizens and residents earlier this week to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the virus.
“The transmission of COVID-19 will be significantly reduced If everyone commits to wearing a mask when leaving their homes. We urge you to comply with healthy precautionary measures, and ask that you remind those who do not adhere,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Role of Northern Borders Region NGOs in fight against COVID-19 tackled in virtual meeting

Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
SPA

Role of Northern Borders Region NGOs in fight against COVID-19 tackled in virtual meeting

Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
SPA

ARAR: Northern Borders Region Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan on Thursday chaired a virtual council meeting of nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The video conference reviewed the council’s work during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and the achievements of charity bodies in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to help citizens, needy families and groups affected by virus precautionary measures, along with ensuring safe labor environments and providing necessary living requirements.

The council discussed future plans for the development of charitable organizations, cooperative societies, and professional associations and how to overcome challenges and achieve goals through strategic planning.

During the meeting, delegates spoke about mechanisms to establish organizations based on development needs in cooperation with the council and branches of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Members agreed on a proposal to hold an information meeting with nonprofit sector organizations in the region to highlight the council’s role, and to organize field visits to all regional groups in conjunction with improving the council’s advisory and collaborative capacities.

Prince Faisal urged charity workers and organizations to link up with the council in helping to provide special community-based and developmental services in the region, and build a development model for charitable organizations in line with the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, such as increasing the nonprofit sector’s gross domestic product contributions to 5 percent.

He also noted the need to improve civil work in the region by applying best practices, efficient administrative and governance systems, and achieving financial sustainability in order to develop long-term strategic plans.

Topics: NGOs Northern Borders Region

