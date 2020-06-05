We will continue to support Yemen: Saudi envoy to UN

You are here

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi
NEW YORK: Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, Saudi permanent representative to the UN, has said that despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom and the UN will continue to support Yemen. At a recent high-level donor event, partners succeeded in collecting the equivalent of 50 percent of the total amount allocated by the UN to meet the humanitarian needs in Yemen.

Al-Mouallimi said that the Kingdom provides its humanitarian assistance to all Yemeni people because their suffering does not recognize political disputes. 

Madinah governor tours King Faisal Specialist Hospital

Madinah governor tours King Faisal Specialist Hospital

  Phase one is 90 percent complete and the facility will be ready to welcome patients from July 1
  When fully operational, the hospital will have a capacity of 300 beds
MADINAH: The King Faisal Specialist Hospital project is a reflection of the importance Saudi authorities places on providing citizens with high-level, specialized medical services, according to Prince Faisal bin Salman, the governor of Madinah.

His comments came during a tour of the first phase of the project, which is 90 percent complete. The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, the hospital’s CEO Majid Ibrahim Al-Fayyadh, and its executive general director, Dr. Nizar Khalifa.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, which occupies a 200,000-square-meter site in Madinah, will have an operational capacity of 300 beds. The first phase includes preparing infrastructure and organizational requirements to meet the operational needs of the specialized medical services the facility will provide. The governor and his deputy were shown models of the its patient rooms and outpatient clinics.

Al-Fayyadh said that the hospital will be ready to accept patients from July 1, and move toward full capacity upon the completion of the first phase of the main building and the arrival of physicians, nurses, technicians and administrators.

He added that the project has continued to make steady progress, despite the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
 

