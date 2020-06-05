China says forcing Chinese firms off US exchanges will harm US

You are here

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang takes a question during the daily press briefing in Beijing on March 18, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalizations about China-based companies’ accounting practices
Reuters

BEIJING: China said on Friday that forcing Chinese firms to retreat from US stock exchanges would severely harm US interests.
In a briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also accused Washington of making hasty generalizations about China-based companies’ accounting practices.
He made the remarks when asked about remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warning American investors about fraudulent accounting practices of China-based firms.

AFP

AFP

PPARIS: The COVID-19 pandemic is now “under control” in France, the head of the government’s scientific advisory council said Friday, as the country cautiously lifts the lockdown imposed in March to contain the outbreak.
“The virus is still circulating, in certain regions in particular... but it is circulating slowly,” Jean-Francois Delfraissy told France Inter radio.
“Where we had tens of thousands of cases a day, around 80,000 new cases per day in early March, before the lockdown, we estimate we now have around 1,000 cases,” he said.

Topics: France Coronavirus

