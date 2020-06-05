You are here

Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

A health worker (L) uses a swab to collect a sample for COVID-19 coronavirus testing from a man in Gombak on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on April 22, 2020. (File/AFP)
Malaysia reports 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

  • The health ministry also reported its first death in two weeks
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 19 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the cumulative total to 8,266 infections.
The health ministry also reported its first death in two weeks, raising the number of fatalities to 116.
Earlier on Friday, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin unveiled an additional economic stimulus package worth around $8.2 billion in a bid to revitalize industries badly hit by the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Philippines reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports 3 new coronavirus deaths, 244 more cases

  • Total deaths have reached 987 while confirmed cases have risen to 20,626
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus deaths and 244 more infections, the lowest single-day increase in cases in two weeks.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths have reached 987 while confirmed cases have risen to 20,626. There are 4,330 patients who have recovered.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

