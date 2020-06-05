You are here

  • Home
  • Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

Above, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak the Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur on June 1, 2020. Najib faces a verdict on July 28 over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xgef

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

  • Najib Razak lost power in 2018 elections, in large part due to accusations of his involvement in the 1MDB scandal
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s ex-leader Najib Razak will learn his fate over allegations he plundered state coffers next month when a verdict is delivered in his first trial over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.
Huge sums were looted from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and spent on items ranging from high-end real estate to artwork, in a globe-spanning fraud allegedly involving Najib and his inner circle.
The former prime minister lost power in 2018 elections, in large part due to accusations of his involvement, and he is fronting several trials over the controversy. He denies all wrongdoing.
The Kuala Lumpur High Court this week heard closing arguments in the first trial, which began 14 months ago and centers on the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($9.8 million) to Najib’s bank accounts.
The presiding judge said Friday he would hand down a verdict on July 28.
Najib will face a lengthy jail term and will likely be sentenced on the same day if found guilty.
His lawyers argue the 66-year-old was ignorant of the transactions into his accounts from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.
They have pointed the finger at Low Taek Jho, a jet-setting Malaysian financier known as “Jho Low,” as the true mastermind behind the fraud, saying he tricked the former premier.
Lawyer Muhammad Shafee Adbullah urged the judge to clear Najib of the seven charges of corruption and money-laundering he is facing, saying the bank transfers were “illegal.”
“The transactions were never authorized” by Najib, he said, adding that “rogue bankers” were also involved in the fraud.
Low, who held no official positions at 1MDB but was believed to wield huge influence over the investment vehicle, has been charged in Malaysia and the US over the scandal.
The financier, whose current whereabouts are unknown, maintains his innocence.
Prosecutors claim that Najib had full control over SRC International and took major decisions related to it.
The case is one of three 1MDB-linked trials so far underway involving the former premier.

Topics: 1MDB Malaysia Najib Razak

Related

Rosmah Mansor, wife of ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak, was arrested by Malaysia’s anti-graft agency over a multi-billion-dollar scandal. (AFP)
World
Malaysian police raid ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak’s house

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus

  • Australia has detected a sustained drop in the number of COVID-19 cases
  • Civil rights protests shaking the United States have resonated with many in Australia
Updated 2 min 22 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australian police on Friday moved to ban a Black Lives Matter protest planned in Sydney, citing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Around 10,000 people are expected to march in Sydney on Saturday to express solidarity with US protesters and demand an end to frequent Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia.
On the eve of the protest, the police — backed by prominent local conservatives — launched legal action to ban the rally on health grounds.
Australia has detected a sustained drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, but social distancing rules remain in force and mass gatherings are not permitted.
The New South Wales Supreme Court was asked to declare the protest illegal.
“We have commenced legal action on the basis that we don’t believe the protest can be conducted in a safe way,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.
Civil rights protests shaking the United States have resonated with many in Australia — a country that also wrestles with the legacy of a racist past.
Several protests have already taken place across Australia and the planned march in Sydney is one among several due to take place on Saturday.
Organizers hope to highlight the high levels of imprisonment for First Nations Australians and the large number of indigenous deaths in custody — more than 400 in the last three decades.
The legal action was a U-turn for the police — who initially granted the Sydney event the green light — and follows heavy criticism of the protest in the country’s conservative media.
Organizers were determined to go ahead, using a groundswell of public opinion to press for long-stalled reforms.
“Tomorrow, we are going to march if they like it or not, because this is our land and nothing is going to stop any of us,” said Latona Dungay, whose son David died in prison in 2015.
Green party parliamentarian David Shoebridge attacked the move as heavyhanded, calling for police to take a more nuanced approach.
“This is not what’s needed. This needs cooperation and understanding, not force,” Shoebridge said.
Protesters in Melbourne were similarly warned they could face fines for attending a rally in the city, with authorities urging people to stay home.
Earlier on Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the nation’s capital Canberra even as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged people to stay home.
“Let’s find a better way and another way to express these sentiments rather than putting your own health at risk,” Morrison said.
He admitted there was more to be done to address indigenous inequality but continued to reject parallels with the United States.
“Australia is not other places, so let’s deal with this as Australians and not appropriate what’s happening in other countries to our country at this time.”

Latest updates

Australia moves to ban anti-racism protest citing virus
In Haiti, disbelief and rumors lead to virus deaths
Russia says OPEC+ meeting to be held on Saturday
Syrian court orders Syriatel placed under judicial custody
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak to learn fate in 1MDB trial next month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.