Kuwait to receive Japanese COVID-19 drug next week

The use of the drug will be in accordance to Japanese guidelines, World Health Organization’s recommendations, and Kuwait’s regulations. (File/AFP)
  • The antiviral medication Faviporavir, sold under the brand name Avigan, has shown promising results after clinical trials
DUBAI: Kuwait’s Health Ministry said the first batch of Avigan, a Japanese medicine that showed positive results in treating coronavirus patients, will arrive in the country next week, local daily Arab Times has reported.
The antiviral medication Faviporavir, sold under the brand name Avigan, has shown promising results after clinical trials on coronavirus cases, according to the minister.
“This first shipment of the medication comes as part of assistance for emergency response and humanitarian purposes. It has no commercial aspect from the Japanese government,” Dr Abdullah Al Badr, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry’s assistant undersecretary for medication affairs, said in a statement.
The use of the drug will be in accordance to Japanese guidelines, World Health Organization’s recommendations, and Kuwait’s regulations.

More than 3,000 repatriated Egyptians arrive in Cairo

  • The repatriated Egyptians were required to self-quarantine at their homes for two weeks
  • Egypt’s repatriation mission has returned 12,000 nationals since international travel was banned in March because of the outbreak
DUBAI: Twenty-three special flights carrying 3,346 Egyptians have arrived in Cairo as part of the country’s efforts to repatriate stranded nationals amid the coronavirus outbreak, as reported by local daily Ahram Online.
The flights came from several destinations in Europe, including London and Frankfurt, as well as from Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Kuwait.
The repatriated Egyptians were required to self-quarantine at their homes for two weeks – instead of an earlier policy of isolating returnees in repurposed hotels and dormitories.
Egypt’s repatriation mission has returned 12,000 nationals since international travel was banned in March because of the outbreak.

