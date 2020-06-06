You are here

Pakistan reports 97 more coronavirus deaths

Pakistan reported 4,734 new virus cases, raising its overall infections to 93,983. (Reuters)
  • Pakistan’s overall coronavirus fatalities have jumped to 1,935
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 97 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday, the highest 24-hour increase to its fatalities, as authorities urged volunteers to motivate people to adhere to social distancing regulations to contain the spread of the virus.
According to Usman Dar, who heads the “Corona Relief Tiger Force,” about 1 million volunteers have signed up recently in response to the government’s call to help the country’s most vulnerable people during the coronavirus outbreak.
He told reporters that 165,348 volunteers are currently assisting authorities to contain the spread of the virus.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the volunteers will also be used to deliver food and medicine to needy and poor people if needed.
Pakistan also reported 4,734 new virus cases, raising its overall infections to 93,983.
With the latest 97 virus-related deaths, Pakistan’s overall fatalities have jumped to 1,935.

MOSCOW: Russia reported 8,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections to 458,689.
Officials said 197 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,725.

