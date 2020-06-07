You are here

  • Home
  • London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests

London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests

Police scuffle with demonstrators at a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd, a black man, died after he was restrained by Minneapolis police while in custody on May 25 in Minnesota. (AP/Alberto Pezzali)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pj57u

Updated 07 June 2020

London police chief says 14 officers injured during anti-racism protests

Updated 07 June 2020

LONDON: Fourteen police officers were injured in “shocking and completely unacceptable” assaults during anti-racism protests in central London on Saturday, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Sunday.
After a largely peaceful day, small numbers of protesters briefly clashed with mounted police on Saturday after thousands gathered to voice their anger at police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I am deeply saddened and depressed that a minority of protesters became violent toward officers in central London yesterday evening. This led to 14 officers being injured,” Dick, who is Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Service, said in a statement.
“The number of assaults is shocking and completely unacceptable.”
The police said that 13 officers were also hurt in protests earlier in the week and a number of arrests had been made.
One officer received hospital treatment on Saturday after falling from her horse, but the police said her injuries are not life-threatening.

This video from Twitter shows the moment the police woman was knocked off her horse (Twitter)

This appears to show the moments after the police woman was knocked off her horse, which continued running. (Twitter)

Further protests are planned on Sunday. Dick urged protesters to find another way to make their views heard which “does not involve coming out on the streets of London” due to the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings

Updated 44 min 42 sec ago
AP

India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings

  • New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities
  • India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen
Updated 44 min 42 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, another single-day high for the country that comes a day before it reopens shopping malls, hotels and religious venues after a 10-week lockdown.
India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit country, with more than 247,000 confirmed cases of the virus, including nearly 7,000 deaths.
New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad are among India’s worst-hit cities. Six of the country’s 28 states account for 73% of the total cases.
India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Related

World
India reports biggest single-day spike in coronavirus cases
Special
World
India faces worst locust crisis in decades

Latest updates

Iran opens trial of former judiciary deputy head
East Syria air raids kill 12 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
India sees 10,000 new coronavirus cases ahead of reopenings
Saudi Arabia announces 36 more COVID-19 deaths as cases exceed 100,000
Bollywood faces flak for protesting racism while backing skin lightening

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.