5 reasons to add flaxseed to your diet


Updated 07 June 2020
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add flaxseed to your diet

Updated 07 June 2020
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life…

Flaxseed is available in different forms — oil, powder, capsules and flour — but I would recommend buying the seeds and grinding them down. They are cheap, easily available and may be stored in your fridge for up to a month. Add a spoonful to smoothies, soups, or breadcrumbs. You can even use them as a substitute for eggs in vegan recipes. Flaxseed has so many health benefits, it could be described as a super superfood! Read on to find out how adding them to your diet can improve your health.

Breast cancer






Flaxseed is very rich in phytonutrients called lignans, which have been shown to suppress the growth of breast cancer cells. Most seeds and berries are high in lignans, but just one spoon of flaxseed has more lignans than 10 cups of strawberries. Flaxseed is also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent other cancers.

Sensitive skin

Have you ever suffered from itchy, burning or red skin for no obvious reason? Rather than spending a small fortune on lotions, add a teaspoon a day of ground flaxseed to your diet. It helps by improving skin barrier function, reducing inflammation and increasing hydration, leaving you with not just less sensitive skin but a smoother complexion altogether.

Weight loss






Flaxseed is high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer. This, in turn, means you are likely to eat less, reducing your caloric intake. A number of studies have shown that adding flax to one’s diet has resulted in reduced body mass index and a smaller waist circumference.

Digestion

Ground flaxseed contains both soluble fiber (which helps slow digestion) and insoluble fiber (which softens stools making them easier to pass), both of which the body needs to function properly. Be careful to introduce flaxseed in smaller doses if you suffer from any gut-related conditions that cause digestive issues.

Cholesterol and heart health

Fiber, Omega-3 and lignans all improve heart health and help prevent cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. Flaxseed contains all three of these components, as well as phytosterols, which help prevent the absorption of bad cholesterol in the intestines and reduces fat.

The psychological impact of the coronavirus confinement in Spain

Updated 07 June 2020
Mouna El-Haimoud

The psychological impact of the coronavirus confinement in Spain

  • The lockdown is affecting our mental wellbeing in one way or another
Updated 07 June 2020
Mouna El-Haimoud

MADRID: A third of the world’s population, around 2.6 billion people, have been forced to live under some kind of lockdown or quarantine to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The confinement is having multiple effects, including financial and social, but less visible is the psychological toll.
The lockdown is affecting our mental wellbeing in one way or another, varying depending on factors like age, gender or pre-existing states, just like COVID-19 itself affects different patients.
In Spain, 47 million people had to be confined at home for almost 3 months since the state of emergency was announced by the government. Professionals in the psychology sector subsequently found there were common reactions felt by people confined to their homes. 

“The most common reaction we observed in this time of confinement has to do with the emotion of fear, which is logical and normal to feel, taking into consideration the exceptional circumstances in which we are living,” said the psychologist, Dr. Amin El Imami. “Fear is a primary feeling which is accompanied many times by reactions of anxiety and uncertainty. The majority of people will overcome these symptoms once everything gets back to the new normal; it is recommended that these people adapt as soon as possible, while taking the necessary health precautions.”
Dr. Ignacio Hernandez, another psychologist, added: “Some people suffering from fear are also afraid to leave the house even when lockdown is over, they are afraid of contagion, or of infecting others.”
The pandemic as a whole is also leaving a psychological impact on some groups more than others. “Health care staff suffer more stress than any other group as they are exposed to pressure and anxiety on a daily basis battling COVID-19 on the front line,” Hernandez added. “The amount of stress has been excessive, especially at the beginning of the pandemic with thousands of cases increasing by the day.”

People wearing protective face masks hold a minute of silence during the last day of the official ten-day mourning of those who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain. (File/Reuters)

The financial factor due to the pandemic is also leaving a psychological impact on people. “Families who lost their jobs or had to close their business because of the health crisis are living in uncertain financial situation which is adding more stress to their lives,” said Hernandez.
It is important to get professional help to get back to normal and recover mental wellbeing when experiencing stress over a long period. “It is crucial to let all those feelings out, allow people to feel all these different emotions, to be heard, and share empathy. Ask for professional help when needed,” Hernandez added.
There are several programs to help people resolve stress. María del Mar Hidalgo and Natalia Jiménez are professional life coaches, with Jiménez a trained psychologist. They run a workshop together for parents, children, teachers and schools as well as for corporate clients, where they discuss different topics to help overcome problems due to coexistence during confinement, such as conflict, stress, trust, learning how to listen and how to let go.

Customers queue outside a sportswear and equipment store during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain. (File/AP)

“(Our program) ‘Parents 8.5’ is an online program that aims to strengthen family relationships, especially between parents and children during confinement with unresolved issues within the family and communication problems, which is a challenge for the whole family,” said Hidalgo.
“People are feeling stressed and depressed because of these situations; they don’t know how to keep going which make them feel frustrated. They need to be heard, have more constructive and fun conversations, enjoy more family time and learn to know each other better,” added Jiménez.
Even when the lockdown is over and we are back to normal life, some people will still have emotional scars, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In order to recover and cope with this, Hernandez says: “We need to work individually and collectively to avoid permanent traumas. We need to see this as an opportunity to learn and get conclusions that will help us in life. It is very important to cry, scream all we need, and ask for help and not to let any feelings (stay) inside. We all should help ourselves and others on the way and try to live in the present.”



