5 reasons to add flaxseed to your diet

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life…
Flaxseed is available in different forms — oil, powder, capsules and flour — but I would recommend buying the seeds and grinding them down. They are cheap, easily available and may be stored in your fridge for up to a month. Add a spoonful to smoothies, soups, or breadcrumbs. You can even use them as a substitute for eggs in vegan recipes. Flaxseed has so many health benefits, it could be described as a super superfood! Read on to find out how adding them to your diet can improve your health.
Breast cancer
Flaxseed is very rich in phytonutrients called lignans, which have been shown to suppress the growth of breast cancer cells. Most seeds and berries are high in lignans, but just one spoon of flaxseed has more lignans than 10 cups of strawberries. Flaxseed is also high in Omega-3 fatty acids, which can help prevent other cancers.
Sensitive skin
Have you ever suffered from itchy, burning or red skin for no obvious reason? Rather than spending a small fortune on lotions, add a teaspoon a day of ground flaxseed to your diet. It helps by improving skin barrier function, reducing inflammation and increasing hydration, leaving you with not just less sensitive skin but a smoother complexion altogether.
Weight loss
Flaxseed is high in fiber, which keeps you fuller for longer. This, in turn, means you are likely to eat less, reducing your caloric intake. A number of studies have shown that adding flax to one’s diet has resulted in reduced body mass index and a smaller waist circumference.
Digestion
Ground flaxseed contains both soluble fiber (which helps slow digestion) and insoluble fiber (which softens stools making them easier to pass), both of which the body needs to function properly. Be careful to introduce flaxseed in smaller doses if you suffer from any gut-related conditions that cause digestive issues.
Cholesterol and heart health
Fiber, Omega-3 and lignans all improve heart health and help prevent cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. Flaxseed contains all three of these components, as well as phytosterols, which help prevent the absorption of bad cholesterol in the intestines and reduces fat.