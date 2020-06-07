You are here

  Iran opens trial of former judiciary deputy head

Iran opens trial of former judiciary deputy head

Tabari has been accused of forming a criminal group within the judiciary. (ERFAN KOUCHARI)
Updated 07 June 2020
AFP

  • Akbar Tabari is said to have “obstructed the execution of justice” against influential senior Iranian officials
  • Iran ranks 146th out of 198 in Transparency International's corruption perception index
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran opened the high-profile trial of a former senior judiciary official alongside 21 accused accomplices on Sunday in Tehran, charging them with corruption, money laundering and influence trading.
In a rare move state television broadcast the hearing live, focusing on the accused Akbar Tabari, the former deputy head of administrative affairs at the judiciary.
Tabari “obstructed the execution of justice” against influential senior Iranian officials “by forming a criminal group” within his office which “became a center... for certain accused (individuals) to settle their cases,” his indictment said, according to official judiciary news agency Mizan Online.
Tabari and 21 other defendants were tried by the 5th chamber of Tehran’s criminal court, presided over by judge Hassan Babaie.
The former official worked as the financial director during the mandate of Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, who headed Iran’s judiciary from 1999 to 2009.
Tabari was later promoted to the head of executive affairs and then executive deputy under Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani from 2009 to 2019, according to state news agency IRNA.
In March 2019, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei replaced Larijani with Ebrahim Raisi, a religious conservative, and called on him to work “against corruption.”
According to IRNA, Raisi “dismissed Tabari eight days after taking office,” without specifying a reason.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili confirmed Tabari’s arrest on July 2019, saying that it “proves the seriousness of the judiciary... to fight against corruption, especially if it is within” it.
Former judge Bijan Qasemzadeh is among the co-accused at the trial.
He is best known for ordering the blocking of Telegram, the most popular messaging service in the Islamic republic at the time.
Esmaili announced in June 2019 that three judges were involved in Tabari’s case, one of whom is still in office.
Raisi vowed to make the fight against corruption in the justice system his “first priority” shortly after coming to power, followed by unprecedented trials targeting judges and senior Iranian officials.
Two former members of parliament were recently sentenced to 61 months in prison for manipulating the country’s auto market.
Iran ranks 146th out of 198 countries in the latest corruption perception index published by the Transparency International NGO.

UN says ‘encouraged’ by Libyan calls to resume peace talks

Updated 07 June 2020
AP

  • The peace talks come after a year of fighting over the capital Tripoli that has drawn international involvement
AP

CAIRO: The United Nations on Sunday said it was encouraged by calls to resume talks on ending the conflict in Libya, a day after Egypt announced a unilateral peace initiative supported by the eastern Libyan camp.
The UN support mission in Libya said the fighting over the capital, Tripoli, for more than a year “has proven, beyond any doubt, that any war among Libyans is a losing war.”
The statement urged Libyan parties to “engage swiftly and constructively” in the UN-brokered military talks aimed at reaching a lasting cease-fire agreement, “accompanied by firm implementation of and respect for the recently renewed UN Arms Embargo on Libya.”
The UN said more than 16,000 Libyans were displaced in recent days by the latest bout of fighting in the capital and the town of Tarhouna, which lies 72 kilometers (45 miles) southeast.
Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since 2011 when a civil war toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, who was later killed.
Last year, the commander of the eastern Libyan forces, Khalifa Haftar, launched a campaign to capture Tripoli from the UN-supported but weak government there. After months of stalemate, the clashes intensified as foreign backers of both sides increasingly intervened.
Egypt’s initiative to end the fighting came on the heels of major losses by Haftar’s forces in western Libya in recent weeks.
Libyan Crimes Watch, a UK-based rights group monitoring the Libyan war, said Turkish drone strikes by Tripoli-allied forces hit vehicles carrying fleeing residents of the town of Tarhouna on Saturday, killing at least 10 civilians including two children and wounding another.
A spokesman for the Tripoli-allied forces did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday announced his initiative to end the civil war, saying the road map includes a cease-fire starting Monday and is meant to pave the way for elections in the North African country.
Haftar is backed by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. The Tripoli-allied militias are aided by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte spoke by phone Sunday with the Egyptian president. Conte’s office said the conversation centered on “regional stability, with particular attention to the need for a rapid cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table in Libya.”
There was no comment on the Egyptian initiative from either the UN-supported government in Tripoli or its foreign backers.
Nevertheless, the UN support mission in Libya said it was encouraged by the recent calls to resume talks.
“The Mission, as ever, stands ready to convene a fully inclusive Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process,” it said.

