Saudi minister, US envoy discuss efforts to fight COVID-19

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received US Ambassador to the Kingdom John Abizaid at his office in Riyadh on Sunday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting they discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest, and efforts by the two countries to confront the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also on Sunday, Al-Jubeir met by video call the ambassadors of EU countries accredited to the Kingdom.

During the meeting they reviewed aspects of the existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region.

They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern, including the coronavirus pandemic, and the efforts made to address these.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan made a call on Sunday to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Prince Faisal congratulated Hussein on his appointment as foreign minister in the new Iraqi government, wishing him success in his new duties, and said that he was looking forward to working with him to enhance the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and existing cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them to achieve the interests of the two countries.