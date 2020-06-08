Get married or pay tax: Iranian Cleric faces backlash for suggesting marriage should be compulsory

DUBAI: An Iranian cleric has come under fire on social media after proposing a law that would see single people taxed extra.
In a letter to parliament entitled “Proposal of New Laws To Parliament and Administration To Encourage Marriage,” Mohammad Edrisi argued that marriage should be made compulsory and those who are not married by the age of 28 should pay all the marriage costs of a couple, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported on Sunday.
His proposal also suggested unmarried individuals should not hold key roles such as higher managerial positions or teach in universities.
But Edrisi controversial proposal prompted many to take to Twitter with the “compulsory marriage” hashtag, slamming the proposal.
A woman tweeted she deserved a prize such as a car or a house because she got married at 18 - 10 years before reaching the age limit. While another user said she worried that the next bill proposed to parliament would also make having children before the age of 30 compulsory.
In Iran, children as young as 13 can get married.
“Setting a legal age for girls to marry is against religious regulations since only fathers have the right to decide when to give away their daughters, regardless of their age,” a religious ruling said in August 2019.
