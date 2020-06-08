You are here

Get married or pay tax: Iranian Cleric faces backlash for suggesting marriage should be compulsory

An Iranian cleric has come under fire on social media after proposing a law that would see single people taxed extra. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: An Iranian cleric has come under fire on social media after proposing a law that would see single people taxed extra. 
In a letter to parliament entitled “Proposal of New Laws To Parliament and Administration To Encourage Marriage,” Mohammad Edrisi argued that marriage should be made compulsory and those who are not married by the age of 28 should pay all the marriage costs of a couple, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported on Sunday. 
His proposal also suggested unmarried individuals should not hold key roles such as higher managerial positions or teach in universities.
But Edrisi controversial proposal prompted many to take to Twitter with the “compulsory marriage” hashtag, slamming the proposal.
A woman tweeted she deserved a prize such as a car or a house because she got married at 18 - 10 years before reaching the age limit. While another user said she worried that the next bill proposed to parliament would also make having children before the age of 30 compulsory.
In Iran, children as young as 13 can get married.
“Setting a legal age for girls to marry is against religious regulations since only fathers have the right to decide when to give away their daughters, regardless of their age,” a religious ruling said in August 2019.

MIAMI: Quarantined Florida residents worried about their laughter lines and crows’ feet need frown no longer — Botox is back, and it’s being offered at a drive-through.
On May 4, the US state allowed a partial relaxing of restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus pandemic. That means certain elective medical procedures could resume, including Botox injections and cosmetic surgery.
Michael Salzhauer, a plastic surgeon known as ‘Dr. Miami’ who has also starred in a reality television show, has been conducting drive-through Botox injections in the garage of his building in the posh Miami neighborhood of Bal Harbor.
Salzhauer said the idea struck him as he was sitting in his car waiting for a blood test for COVID-19 antibodies.
“The areas that we inject Botox are the upper face, exactly the parts of the face that aren’t covered by the mask so it’s really ideal,” Salzhauer said, while wearing a mask, face shield and surgical gown as he waited for his next drive-up patient.
Patients sign up online, paying an average of $600 each for a stippling of shots across their foreheads.
Arman Ohevshalom, 36, was enthusiastic as he waited in line with his wife in their car, although it was their first time receiving the injections.
“It’s very creative, and after seeing how they’re running it I feel just as comfortable as I would in the office,” he said.
Florida’s tattoo artists, however, are frustrated. Shuttered since March, they asking why they cannot open, too.
Botox injections are “kind of like tattooing, he’s injecting stuff into the skin,” said tattoo shop owner Chico Cortez. Florida is home to about 10,000 working tattoo artists, according to the Florida Professional Tattoo Artist Guild.
An emailed statement from a Miami-Dade County spokesperson said Mayor Carlos Gimenez has yet to set a date for reopening tattoo shops. “He is working with industry members and the medical experts to come up with the best way to reopen safely,” it said.

