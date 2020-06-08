You are here

Model Kendall Jenner responds to Photoshop accusations

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to denounce her involvement with a photoshopped Black Lives Matter image. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Earlier this week, an image of US model Kendall Jenner wearing a face mask and holding up a Photoshopped Black Lives Matter protest sign began circulating online. 

Critics were quick to point out that Jenner wasn’t actually holding a sign, as it was not visible in the shadow behind her on the ground. People were quick to accuse Jenner of being dishonest and suggested that the model Photoshopped it herself as protests continue around the world in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

This week, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian West decided to take to social media to set the record straight and confirm that she has nothing to do with the image.

“This is photoshopped by someone. I DID NOT post this,” wrote the 24-year-old model on Twitter.

Many fans came  to the reality star’s defense and even managed to uncover the original photo, which shows her without a face mask and holding a water bottle, not a sign, in the air.

While it is uncertain as to whether or not Jenner has attended any of the protests in her hometown of Los Angeles thus far, the model has shown solidarity for the movement and explained that she is working on becoming a better ally.

“To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading and educating yourself on how we can become better allies,” wrote Jenner on Instagram alongside a series of images relating to the civil rights movement. 



to everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office. the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice

“I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help.”

The caption concluded with a heartfelt dedication to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police ignited the worldwide protests. “Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.”

The model’s statement came shortly after several online slammed Jenner for keeping silent years after her controversial protest-themed 2017 Pepsi advert.

In Pepsi's "Jump In" commercial starring Jenner, the model throws off her blond wig before joining a crowd of demonstrators. But rather than protesting, she takes a Pepsi can and hands it to a police officer as a peace offering, while the crowd cheers behind her. The ad was widely denounced and almost immediately pulled from TV.

Pepsi regretted the commercial and apologized for “putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Now, some marchers are using the ongoing protests as an opportunity to further roast Jenner’s revoked Pepsi commercial. 

At a June 2 demonstration in Los Angeles, comedian Everett Byram re-enacted the catwalk star’s widely mocked commercial by approaching an LAPD officer while holding out a can of soda.

Topics: Kendall Jenner BLM Black Lives Matter

Beyonce inspires graduates with powerful message

The superstar artist was among a roster of A-listers to participate in YouTube’s global virtual commencement ceremony “Dear Class of 2020.” (AFP)
Updated 08 June 2020
(AFP)

Beyonce inspires graduates with powerful message

Updated 08 June 2020
(AFP)

NEW YORK: This week, Beyonce delivered a message to the graduating Class of 2020, marking their achievement with a speech amplifying messages of the Black Lives Matter movement and praising change-makers.

The superstar artist was among a roster of A-listers to participate in YouTube’s global virtual commencement ceremony “Dear Class of 2020.”

“You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being,” the 38-year-old mother of three said. “And you still made it. We’re so proud of you.”

Beyonce was referring to the anti-racism protests roiling the nation as thousands take to the streets decrying systemic white supremacy and police brutality.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates we celebrate today.”

The wildly popular artist also took the moment to lambast persistent sexism in the music industry and beyond.

“As a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do,” she related.

“To run my label and management company, to direct my tours, that meant ownership – owning my masters, owning my heart, owning my future and owning my own story.”

Beyonce wrapped her message that ignited social media with a message for those who feel left on the margins: “Your queerness is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful, your compassion, your understanding.”

“Your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful.”

Topics: Beyonce Class of 2020

