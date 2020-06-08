North Syria clashes leaves dozens of fighters dead

UAE allows violators of residential visa to leave without penalties

DUBAI: The UAE's Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) said Monday it would allow violators of residential visas to depart the country without penalties.

The authority said it is exempting expats who have breached the terms of their residency, or whose visas have expired, during a three-month grace period that started on May 18.

This is to be applied for violations that happened prior to March 1 this year including violations of residence permits, entry permits, visas, as well as violators of work contracts during the grace period.

The statement said the violators will be exempted from penalties on the condition of leaving the country.