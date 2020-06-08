You are here

  • Home
  • No, London’s Edgware Road cafes are not serving ‘drive in’ shishas

No, London’s Edgware Road cafes are not serving ‘drive in’ shishas

1 / 2
A photo of a London shisha lounge apparently serving socially distanced shisha to drivers has been shared online and praised as an innovative Arab way to counter coronavirus health measures, but an Arab News investigation revealed it to be from Eid 2019. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Arab News visited the site, and took this photo on Monday June 8. Staff at the cafe denied ever having served shisha to cars during the lockdown. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpevx

Updated 20 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

No, London’s Edgware Road cafes are not serving ‘drive in’ shishas

  • The photo in question circulating on social media is not a fake
Updated 20 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: A photo of a London shisha lounge apparently serving socially distanced shisha to drivers has been shared online and praised as an innovative Arab way to counter coronavirus health measures, but an Arab News investigation reveals that all may not be as it seems.

Twitter users commenting on the image, which shows three cars lined up on the pavement with shisha pipes coming out of the windows, quickly identified the lounge in question: Shishawi, on Edgware Road in central London.

Arab News visited the site, where staff denied ever having served shisha to cars during the lockdown, and said they would not serve any shisha until reopening, “probably in July.”

(Video taken by Arab News of the area on Monday June 8 2020)

But the photo is not a fake — it was taken during Eid 2019. While Shishawi is not in breach of lockdown, the image still raises questions of legality. 

Nadhim Rhadi, the owner of a separate London shisha lounge, said he was shocked by the image. 

“It’s clearly illegal,” he told Arab News. “They don’t own the space in front of the lounge — that’s a pedestrian area.”

This is not the first time that shisha has taken center-stage in online misinformation. In 2013, the Pan Arabian Enquirer, a satirical news site, ran a story claiming that Emirates Airline would be introducing shisha rooms on certain long-haul flights.

The fake story gained over 500,000 hits on its website and was covered by various media outlets and blogs.

Topics: Edgware Road shisha Coronavirus

Related

Offbeat
A ‘World Cup’ hookah? Video of shisha inspired by FIFA trophy goes viral in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Shisha smoking by women leading to divorce

Get married or pay tax: Iranian Cleric faces backlash for suggesting marriage should be compulsory

Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

Get married or pay tax: Iranian Cleric faces backlash for suggesting marriage should be compulsory

  • The cleric said those who are not married by the age of 28 should pay all the marriage costs of a couple
Updated 08 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: An Iranian cleric has come under fire on social media after proposing a law that would see single people taxed extra. 
In a letter to parliament entitled “Proposal of New Laws To Parliament and Administration To Encourage Marriage,” Mohammad Edrisi argued that marriage should be made compulsory and those who are not married by the age of 28 should pay all the marriage costs of a couple, Iranian daily Radio Farda reported on Sunday. 
His proposal also suggested unmarried individuals should not hold key roles such as higher managerial positions or teach in universities.
But Edrisi controversial proposal prompted many to take to Twitter with the “compulsory marriage” hashtag, slamming the proposal.
A woman tweeted she deserved a prize such as a car or a house because she got married at 18 - 10 years before reaching the age limit. While another user said she worried that the next bill proposed to parliament would also make having children before the age of 30 compulsory.
In Iran, children as young as 13 can get married.
“Setting a legal age for girls to marry is against religious regulations since only fathers have the right to decide when to give away their daughters, regardless of their age,” a religious ruling said in August 2019.

Topics: Iran

Latest updates

No, London’s Edgware Road cafes are not serving ‘drive in’ shishas
North Syria clashes leaves dozens of fighters dead
Russia fires anti-tank gun at oil well to put out blaze at Siberian oil plant
UAE allows violators of residential visa to leave without penalties
Iran urges people to wear face masks amid fears of new coronavirus wave

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.