NAGOYA: Saudi researcher Dr. Shaza Mohammed Abo’Ouf has been selected as an international judge for the triathlon competitions at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Abo’Ouf is the only Saudi representative among the 24 international judges appointed for the triathlon events, where officials are responsible for overseeing races and ensuring athletes comply with competition rules and regulations.

The triathlon competitions bring together 88 male and female athletes from across Asia and other parts of the world, competing in swimming, cycling and running.

Speaking about her selection, Abo’Ouf said she was proud to represent Saudi Arabia at an international sporting event.

“It is an honor to be present in the name of my country and to be part of a judging team responsible for ensuring fairness and applying the rules of competition,” she said. “Representing my country at any international event is a responsibility before it is a personal achievement.”

Abo’Ouf is a consultant in therapeutic and sports nutrition and specializes in quality-of-life and holistic wellness programs. She graduated from the University of Glasgow’s College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences in the UK.

Her involvement in triathlon, alongside her scientific and professional background, led to her nomination by the Saudi Triathlon Federation to participate in the international event.

“I believe sport and science are two sides of quality of life,” Abo’Ouf said. “I hope this participation will be a valuable addition to my career and inspire young Saudi men and women who aspire to reach international sporting events.”

Triathlon combines swimming, cycling and running in a single competition, requiring athletes to demonstrate endurance, fitness and effective energy management. Judges play a key role in monitoring each stage of the race and ensuring compliance with technical regulations.

Abo’Ouf’s appointment adds to Saudi Arabia’s growing participation in international sport, extending beyond competition and medal-winning roles to include technical expertise and officiating.