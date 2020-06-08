You are here

  • Home
  • Lina Altoaimy, undersecretary for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

Lina Altoaimy, undersecretary for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

Lina Altoaimy
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bq84

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Lina Altoaimy, undersecretary for scholarships at the Saudi Ministry of Education

  • Altoaimy did her Ph.D. in computer science from the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University in 2016
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Lina Altoaimy, an IT professional, recently got a one-year extension as the undersecretary for scholarships at the Ministry of Education.
She has been associated with the College of Computer and Information Sciences, IT Department at King Saud University (KSU) as an assistant professor since September 2016.
Altoaimy obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer applications at KSU’s College of Computer and Information Sciences College
in 2002.
She did her master’s in computer science in 2006 at the same college. Altoaimy did her Ph.D. in computer science from the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University in 2016.
Well-versed with a range of computer programming languages, Altoaimy is an expert in database applications, computer graphics, operating systems (hardware and software), web programming, and simulators.
Altoaimy joined KSU as a teaching assistant in October 2010.
Prior to her teaching career, she also worked at Samba Financial Group where she took on different tasks such as designing a customized DMS (Document Management System) application for Samba Dubai in FileNet (a software program that helps enterprises manage their content and business processes).
Altoaimy also worked at the Arab Open University from January 2003 to November 2005 where she developed and implemented the Student Information System (SIS) which allowed students to register their courses from the university’s computer lab. She also developed and implemented an online testing system in the Arabic and English languages.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of Saudi Film Commission
Saudi Arabia
Saud Ahmad Al-Hokail, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chairs a meeting at his office to review steps to strengthen the budding face mask industry. (SPA)
Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

  • Prince Faisal: The initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks
Updated 09 June 2020
Arab News

AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Monday chaired a meeting at his office via videoconference to review measures to boost face masks industry and support productive families and small-scale businesses.
He was briefed about the “support and prevention” initiative launched in cooperation with different departments and associations of the governorate.
Prince Faisal said the initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks. He stressed the need to activate sewing factories and providing productive families with all facilities in this regard.
The Qassim governor also called on relevant authorities to ensure the quality of face masks due to its significance in protecting people from contracting viruses.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the King Abdul Aziz Society and other associations are actively taking part to ensure the success of this key initiative.

 

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
New Saudi e-litigation service a first-day success
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia boosts efforts to fight human trafficking mechanism

Latest updates

N.Korea says it will cut communication channels with South
US police in hot seat after years of near impunity
Libya’s NOC says ‘armed force’ entered El Sharara oilfield, told employees to stop work
Thousands mourn George Floyd in Texas amid calls for reform
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.