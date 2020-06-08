Lina Altoaimy, an IT professional, recently got a one-year extension as the undersecretary for scholarships at the Ministry of Education.

She has been associated with the College of Computer and Information Sciences, IT Department at King Saud University (KSU) as an assistant professor since September 2016.

Altoaimy obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer applications at KSU’s College of Computer and Information Sciences College

in 2002.

She did her master’s in computer science in 2006 at the same college. Altoaimy did her Ph.D. in computer science from the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Florida Atlantic University in 2016.

Well-versed with a range of computer programming languages, Altoaimy is an expert in database applications, computer graphics, operating systems (hardware and software), web programming, and simulators.

Altoaimy joined KSU as a teaching assistant in October 2010.

Prior to her teaching career, she also worked at Samba Financial Group where she took on different tasks such as designing a customized DMS (Document Management System) application for Samba Dubai in FileNet (a software program that helps enterprises manage their content and business processes).

Altoaimy also worked at the Arab Open University from January 2003 to November 2005 where she developed and implemented the Student Information System (SIS) which allowed students to register their courses from the university’s computer lab. She also developed and implemented an online testing system in the Arabic and English languages.