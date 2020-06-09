You are here

  • Home
  • Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

SteveCarrell plays General Mark Naird in “Space Force.” (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jm4rq

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Space Force 

Starring: Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers 

Where: Netflix 

Creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carrell reunite for the first time since “The Office” for another workplace sitcom, this time about those tasked with setting up the sixth branch of the US military. Carrell plays General Mark Naird, the leader of the effort. 

13 Reasons Why 




The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford 

Where: Netflix 

The fourth and final season of this wildly popular high-school drama is now available. Clay, Tony, Jessica, Justin and the rest are set to graduate, but before they say goodbye, they’ll face some difficult choices as they try to keep their secrets safe. 

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Director: Lisa Bryant 

Where: Netflix 

Four-part docuseries telling the stories of several women whose accusations of sexual assault led to the 2019 arrest of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who rose to the top of the business world while running a sex-trafficking ring. 

Intuition




The show is an Argentinian crime thriller. (Supplied)

Starring: Luisana Lopilato, Joaquin Furriel 

Where: Netflix 

Argentinian crime thriller. Rookie detective Manuela Pelari is teamed with veteran maverick Francisco Juanez. Together they try to solve the violent murder of a young woman seemingly killed by her best friend. But Pelari is also investigating another murder in which Juanez is implicated. 

Spelling The Dream 

Director: Sam Rega 

Where: Netflix 

Documentary based in the world of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US, which has been won by an Indian-American competitor for the past 12 years. Rega explores the reasons for this unprecedented winning streak, and what it means to the community. 

Topics: stay home Space Force 13 Reasons Why  Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Intuition Spelling The Dream 

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

SteveCarrell plays General Mark Naird in “Space Force.” (Supplied)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Space Force 

Starring: Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers 

Where: Netflix 

Creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carrell reunite for the first time since “The Office” for another workplace sitcom, this time about those tasked with setting up the sixth branch of the US military. Carrell plays General Mark Naird, the leader of the effort. 

13 Reasons Why 

The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)

Starring: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford 

Where: Netflix 

The fourth and final season of this wildly popular high-school drama is now available. Clay, Tony, Jessica, Justin and the rest are set to graduate, but before they say goodbye, they’ll face some difficult choices as they try to keep their secrets safe. 

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Director: Lisa Bryant 

Where: Netflix 

Four-part docuseries telling the stories of several women whose accusations of sexual assault led to the 2019 arrest of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who rose to the top of the business world while running a sex-trafficking ring. 

Intuition

The show is an Argentinian crime thriller. (Supplied)

Starring: Luisana Lopilato, Joaquin Furriel 

Where: Netflix 

Argentinian crime thriller. Rookie detective Manuela Pelari is teamed with veteran maverick Francisco Juanez. Together they try to solve the violent murder of a young woman seemingly killed by her best friend. But Pelari is also investigating another murder in which Juanez is implicated. 

Spelling The Dream 

Director: Sam Rega 

Where: Netflix 

Documentary based in the world of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US, which has been won by an Indian-American competitor for the past 12 years. Rega explores the reasons for this unprecedented winning streak, and what it means to the community. 

Topics: stay home Space Force 13 Reasons Why  Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Intuition Spelling The Dream 

Latest updates

Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week
Turkey seeks 191 soldiers for alleged tie to US-based cleric
MTV Movie & TV Awards are postponed indefinitely
Wife of Kobe Bryant pays a hefty sum for his death  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.