Screen scene: Films, series to stream this week

Space Force

Starring: Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers

Where: Netflix

Creator Greg Daniels and star Steve Carrell reunite for the first time since “The Office” for another workplace sitcom, this time about those tasked with setting up the sixth branch of the US military. Carrell plays General Mark Naird, the leader of the effort.

13 Reasons Why







The show is on Netflix. (Supplied)



Starring: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford

Where: Netflix

The fourth and final season of this wildly popular high-school drama is now available. Clay, Tony, Jessica, Justin and the rest are set to graduate, but before they say goodbye, they’ll face some difficult choices as they try to keep their secrets safe.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Director: Lisa Bryant

Where: Netflix

Four-part docuseries telling the stories of several women whose accusations of sexual assault led to the 2019 arrest of tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who rose to the top of the business world while running a sex-trafficking ring.

Intuition







The show is an Argentinian crime thriller. (Supplied)



Starring: Luisana Lopilato, Joaquin Furriel

Where: Netflix

Argentinian crime thriller. Rookie detective Manuela Pelari is teamed with veteran maverick Francisco Juanez. Together they try to solve the violent murder of a young woman seemingly killed by her best friend. But Pelari is also investigating another murder in which Juanez is implicated.

Spelling The Dream

Director: Sam Rega

Where: Netflix

Documentary based in the world of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the US, which has been won by an Indian-American competitor for the past 12 years. Rega explores the reasons for this unprecedented winning streak, and what it means to the community.