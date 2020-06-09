COVID-19 cases, deaths to keep rising in Saudi Arabia if government measures ignored

You are here

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Virus spread needs to be mitigated during protests

Najran Univeristy expands its coronavirus check-ups as part of precautionary measures to combat the virus. (SPA)
Arab News

  • The new numbers bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia to 108,571
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing a sharp increase in its daily figures of coronavirus cases because some citizens and residents are ignoring government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Kingdom's health ministry. 

A spokesman on Tuesday announced 3,288 new infections of the disease, which brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia to 108,571.

The health ministry also recorded 37 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 783. 

The number of infections in the Kingdom is rising because there are people who continue to ignore the government's preventative and safety measures, spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali said. 

He added that the daily death rate in the Kingdom had also been rising because the most vulnerable people in society, such as the elderly or people with underlying conditions, had been getting infected.

“There needs to be more adherence and more following of the rules in Riyadh and Jeddah,” Al-Abd Al-Ali said.

He also said the percentage of patients who caught the virus due to interaction with others infected with COVID-19 had also risen.  

The total number of patients that have recovered from the virus jumped to 76,339 after recording 1,815 new recoveries.

Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal chairs a meeting at his office to review steps to strengthen the budding face mask industry. (SPA)
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Qassim province calls to ensure quality of face masks

  • Prince Faisal: The initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks
AL-QASSIM: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Monday chaired a meeting at his office via videoconference to review measures to boost face masks industry and support productive families and small-scale businesses.
He was briefed about the “support and prevention” initiative launched in cooperation with different departments and associations of the governorate.
Prince Faisal said the initiative will help many families therefore it is necessary to regulate the production and sale of face masks. He stressed the need to activate sewing factories and providing productive families with all facilities in this regard.
The Qassim governor also called on relevant authorities to ensure the quality of face masks due to its significance in protecting people from contracting viruses.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the King Abdul Aziz Society and other associations are actively taking part to ensure the success of this key initiative.

 

