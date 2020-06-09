COVID-19 cases, deaths to keep rising in Saudi Arabia if government measures ignored

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing a sharp increase in its daily figures of coronavirus cases because some citizens and residents are ignoring government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Kingdom's health ministry.

A spokesman on Tuesday announced 3,288 new infections of the disease, which brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia to 108,571.

The health ministry also recorded 37 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total death toll to 783.

The number of infections in the Kingdom is rising because there are people who continue to ignore the government's preventative and safety measures, spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali said.

He added that the daily death rate in the Kingdom had also been rising because the most vulnerable people in society, such as the elderly or people with underlying conditions, had been getting infected.

“There needs to be more adherence and more following of the rules in Riyadh and Jeddah,” Al-Abd Al-Ali said.

He also said the percentage of patients who caught the virus due to interaction with others infected with COVID-19 had also risen.

The total number of patients that have recovered from the virus jumped to 76,339 after recording 1,815 new recoveries.