‘Miss Hitler’ entrant among neo-Nazis jailed in UK

Alice Cutter denied being an NA member, despite attending the group’s rallies. (West Midlands Police)
Updated 09 June 2020
AFP

  • Alice Cutter, 23, who had entered the group’s ‘Miss Hitler’ beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald, was jailed for three years
  • National Action was banned in December 2016, after a series of incidents including its praise for the murder of MP Jo Cox
LONDON: Four neo-Nazis were jailed in Britain on Tuesday for membership of the banned National Action group, including a woman who entered the organization’s “Miss Hitler” competition.
Mark Jones, 25, was sentenced to five and a half years for playing a leading role even after NA became the first neo-Nazi group to be banned under British anti-terror laws in 2016.
His girlfriend Alice Cutter, 23, who had entered the group’s “Miss Hitler” beauty contest as Miss Buchenwald — named after the World War II death camp — was jailed for three years.
Their co-defendants Garry Jack, 24, and Connor Scothern, 19, were jailed for four and a half years and 18 months respectively.
National Action was banned in December 2016, after a series of incidents including its praise for the murder of MP Jo Cox in the run-up to the Brexit referendum earlier that year.
The government described it as a “racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic organization which stirs up hatred, glorifies violence.”
Judge Paul Farrer at the Birmingham Crown court told Jones he had played “a significant role in the continuation of the organization” after the ban.
He said Cutter did not have an organizational or leadership role, but was a “trusted confidante” of one of the group’s leaders, as well as being in relationship with Jones.
Prosecutors said a search of the home shared by Cutter and Jones revealed Nazi paraphernalia and books, swastika earrings and scarves, knuckledusters and numerous knives.
Jack was described as an active member of National Action even after its ban and had a previous conviction for putting up racially charged stickers at a university campus.
Scothern was also an active member and had distributed almost 1,500 stickers calling for a “final solution” in reference to the Nazis’ genocide of the Jews.
Speaking ahead of the sentencing, director of public prosecutions Max Hill described National Action members as “diehards” who “hark back to the days of not just anti-Semitism, but the Holocaust, the Third Reich in Germany.”

Pope’s €1m ‘work’ fund to help Muslims in need

Updated 10 June 2020
 Francesco Bongarra

  • ‘Charity has no religion,’ says priest as homeless numbers rise
ROME: Needy Muslims in Rome will be included in a €1 million ($1.13 million) “Work Dignity” fund set up by Pope Francis to help people in the Italian capital who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus lockdown. 

Under the initiative, the Caritas charity — the Roman Catholic Church’s relief agency — will receive initial funding to support those struggling amid the economic crisis who fail to qualify for Italian government help. 

“Of course, part of this fund will go to needy Muslims living in Rome,” the Rev. Pasquale Marano, a priest who runs a soup kitchen in the capital’s San Giovanni area, told Arab News.

In a letter to Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, vicar general of the Rome diocese, Pope Francis said the fund aims to support those who have lost their livelihoods because of the pandemic, no matter what their religion.

Marano said: “So many Muslims in Rome have lost their jobs and most of their income during this difficult period. We are talking about people who need to support their families and who would not qualify for state aid because they do not have a permanent job.

“Charity has no religion. It is just charity. With the pope’s fund we will try to help them, too. Muslims have been helping needy Christians all over Italy during Ramadan without asking about their religion.” 

Marano said he had seen an increase in the number of homeless visiting the soup kitchen in recent weeks.

Almost all the newcomers had jobs before the lockdown — mainly as waiters or kitchen staff — and most came from Morocco, Tunisia, Bangladesh and Pakistan, he said.

Monsignor Claudio Celli, former head of the Vatican Council for Communication, told Arab News: “Restaurants have been closed during the lockdown, and when they finally reopened they were not hiring because business has been poor. We know many Muslims who have been asking for help from Caritas and the parish churches in Rome. Caritas will be happy to keep helping them all.”

He said that the pontiff had highlighted that the fund is for “those who risk being excluded from institutional protection and who need support until they can walk again unaccompanied.”

Daily and part-time workers, interns, small business owners and the self-employed made up the bulk of those seeking help, Celli said.

“Many are fathers and mothers who struggle to provide food for their children and make sure they receive the bare minimum,” he added. “The pontiff does not mention Muslims, in particular, for the simple reason that religion is not a requisite,” Celli said.

“The only requisite is being poor and in hardship because of the pandemic.” 

Announcing the €1 million initiative, Pope Francis asked all “the good hearts among all Romans” to contribute to the fund, which he described as “a concrete gesture of inclusion, especially toward those who seek comfort, hope and recognition of their rights.” 

He called on all citizens to share generously, and urged priests “to be the first to contribute” and to become “enthusiastic supporters of sharing” in their communities.

