TiE Dubai launches competition for female entrepreneurs

The Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its official participation in TiE Women, a global initiative dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs across the globe. Through the TiE Women initiative, TiE Dubai aims to provide budding women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region with a platform to collaborate and showcase their business potential.

Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level startup support programs for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating into a regional Women 2020 Pitch competition. Female entrepreneurs with businesses that have an interesting business idea and match entry criteria will be eligible for the title.

Ziad Matar, president of the Dubai chapter of TiE, said: “We are delighted to be part of the TiE Women 2020 Pitch competition, an insightful platform that unites our global network and supports startups led by female entrepreneurs. According to research reports, just one in seven investments in the Arab world go into female founded businesses; we all recognize the challenges women face when accessing funding and financial support. By bringing together a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and a prize money pool of $100,000, we will provide a unique launch pad for the winners. We look forward to seeing healthy competition and rewarding exceptional women leaders.”

“There is so much untapped potential in the Arab world and by empowering women to go into business and rewarding aspiring female leaders, we will ensure global economic gains and a competitive knowledge economy in line with UAE’s Vision 2021,” added Matar.