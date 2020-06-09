You are here

TiE Dubai launches competition for female entrepreneurs

Ziad Matar, President of the Dubai Chapter of TiE
The Dubai chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has announced its official participation in TiE Women, a global initiative dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs across the globe. Through the TiE Women initiative, TiE Dubai aims to provide budding women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the MENA region with a platform to collaborate and showcase their business potential.

Under the initiative, a series of chapter-level startup support programs for women entrepreneurs will be conducted, culminating into a regional Women 2020 Pitch competition. Female entrepreneurs with businesses that have an interesting business idea and match entry criteria will be eligible for the title.

Ziad Matar, president of the Dubai chapter of TiE, said: “We are delighted to be part of the TiE Women 2020 Pitch competition, an insightful platform that unites our global network and supports startups led by female entrepreneurs. According to research reports, just one in seven investments in the Arab world go into female founded businesses; we all recognize the challenges women face when accessing funding and financial support. By bringing together a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, mentors, and a prize money pool of $100,000, we will provide a unique launch pad for the winners. We look forward to seeing healthy competition and rewarding exceptional women leaders.”

“There is so much untapped potential in the Arab world and by empowering women to go into business and rewarding aspiring female leaders, we will ensure global economic gains and a competitive knowledge economy in line with UAE’s Vision 2021,” added Matar.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), an international financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has announced sustained performance in the reinsurance sector.

The sector grew by 17.4 percent in 2019, representing the highest volume of premiums ever written in the market, further reinforcing the center’s position as the leading reinsurance hub in the region. The DIFC confirmed that gross written premiums (GWP) for Q1 2020 reached $472 million, on par with the same period during Q1 2019, reflecting continued industry stability and resilience.

The premiums cover different areas including marine, aviation, transport, health, property damage and liability, alongside other sectors. DIFC is now home to more than 100 registered insurance, reinsurance, captive firms and insurance-related entities serving the market, including three of the top five global insurance companies. 

The center has attracted global companies including Munich Re, Lloyd’s, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, RGA, Korean Re, AIG, Zurich, Marsh, and AON.

