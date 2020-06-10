Tale of two cities: Bollywood mulls move over virus curbs

You are here

Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Updated 10 June 2020
Subhash K Jha

  • Filmmakers complain of heavy losses due to Mumbai lockdown
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: To move or not to move, that is the question.

The issue has triggered intense debate in Bollywood as leading producers and directors search for safer, more practical filming locations following the coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai, India’s financial capital and the center of its entertainment industry .

At the forefront of discussions is Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Bollywood’s most successful film directors and producers, with acclaimed blockbusters such as “Devdas,” “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat” to his credit.

“How do we shoot intimate sequences, action sequences or war sequences (with the actors masked and gloved as part of the anti-virus measures)? Isn’t it a better option to relocate the shooting?” Bhansali said in an exclusive interview with Arab News. An indefinite halt in production means the $8 million set for “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” his latest film, lies abandoned at Mumbai Film City (MFC).

Set in 1960s Mumbai, the film is based on the real-life story of a notorious gangster named Madame and features Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in the title role. The film was 80 percent complete when Mumbai went into lockdown on March 23, halting production work and shooting schedules.

Coronavirus curbs have added to the woes of the sprawling, unkempt city suburb where thousands of films are churned out every year. Elaborate return-to-work conditions set by Maharashtra’s state government on May 30 include barring all actors aged 65 and above from working during and after the lockdown.

As a result several filmmakers said they were forced to consider shooting elsewhere, mainly in Hyderabad, which is home to the equally acclaimed Ramoji Film City (RFC). Built in 1996 and named after renowned South Indian producer Ramoji Rao, the RFC is a major tourism draw, with thousands visiting Hyderabad city, capital of Telangana state, every year.

The RFC has 47 studio sets — more than double the number at rival MFC — and has record-breaking blockbusters, such as S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali,” to its credit.

Another film that has been hit by the lockdown is “Thalaivi,” a Hindi-Tamil biopic on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha, with Kangana Ranaut in the leading role.

Production work has been shelved indefinitely as the film’s climax requires the scene to be shot with a crowd of thousands — an impossible option under current social distancing rules.

Speaking to Arab News, director Ashoke Pandit said: “How can we shoot crowd sequences or battle scenes under the guidelines that the Maharashtra government has laid down? Hyderabad has always been a favorite shooting spot for Bollywood. We might consider moving there.”

He said that shift to the RFC “wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary” with several films having been shot there in the past.

“If you remember, Rohit Shetty shot his entire ‘Golmaal’ series there and is working on the forthcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi,’ featuring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh,” Pandit said.

Besides being a relatively safer option compared with Mumbai, there are other pluses to working at the RFC, he added.

“It’s also about the amenities. A filmmaker can shoot anything there in a contained space. The film city in Mumbai is in a deplorable condition. No renovations or upgrades have been done in the past 20 years, although we have repeatedly pleaded with the Maharashtra government,” he said.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the 2019 hit “Tashkent Files,” agrees, adding that a move to Hyderabad is “definitely on the cards” for him.

As of Tuesday, India had reported 9,987 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 266,598 infections.

Maharashtra remains one of the worst-affected states in the country, with 88,528 cases and 3,169 deaths.

With that in mind, it is unlikely that restrictions will be lifted soon, filmmaker Milap Jhaveri said.

Hyderabad was the “next best option,” he said.

“There are discussions among producers regarding shooting. Telangana has fewer cases of coronavirus than Mumbai, so producers are planning to shoot there because of safety and convenience,” he said.

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

Updated 10 June 2020
AP

Human remains found at property of man tied to missing kids

Updated 10 June 2020
AP
BOISE, Idaho: Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that’s drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was arrested on suspicion of concealing or destroying evidence after local and federal investigators searched his property, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. He has not yet been formally charged, and his attorney, Mark Means, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was 7 when he vanished, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since September, and police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. They were found in Hawaii months later. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses.
Police from the small town of Rexburg, the FBI and sheriff’s investigators searched Chad Daybell’s home in the eastern Idaho town of Salem for the second time, bringing in backhoes and setting up tents in a nearby field. The search warrant is sealed, and Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagan said he couldn’t reveal details other than the search is linked to the children’s disappearance.
“Throughout the investigation, detectives and investigators have recovered what’s believed to be human remains that have not been identified at this time,” Hagan said in a news conference.
Lori Daybell has been charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and is in jail on $1 million bond. She’s pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office has said it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.
The complicated case began last summer, when Lori Daybell’s brother shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Phoenix. Her brother, Alex Cox, said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles Vallow had filed for divorce, claiming Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.
Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho, where Chad Daybell lived. He ran a small publishing company, where he published many of his own fiction books that centered on apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on Mormon theology. He also participated in podcasts about preparing for biblical end times, and friends said he claimed to be able to receive visions from “beyond the veil.”
Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.
Police began investigating the children’s whereabouts after relatives raised concerns. Investigators have said both Chad and Lori Daybell claimed the children were staying with friends.
Tammy Daybell died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes. Authorities grew suspicious when Chad Daybell married Lori just two weeks later, and they had Tammy Daybell’s body exhumed in December. The results of that autopsy have not been released.
Law enforcement officers searched Chad Daybell’s home initially on Jan. 3 in connection with his first wife’s death, removing more than 40 items including several pieces of computer equipment.
A few days later, JJ’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the kids. They later asked a judge to give them custody of JJ, who was still missing. And they have pushed to keep a spotlight on the search, posting billboards and updating social media on the case.
The children were still nowhere to be found when JJ’s birthday arrived in late May.
“Our feelings of extreme anguish and despondency were prevalent throughout the period approaching JJ’s 8th birthday,” Kay Woodcock wrote in a Facebook post. “Our Rexburg family hosted a poignant vigil on Monday 5/25 in honor of our little man. ... We are comforted knowing their commitment is as strong as ours.”
Their attorney in the custody case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

