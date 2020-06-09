You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi students shine at maths competition

Saudi students shine at maths competition

Short Url

https://arab.news/4hyrv

Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

Saudi students shine at maths competition

Updated 32 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi students won seven medals and three certificates of appreciation at the Asian Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO) held online. 

The Kingdom, represented by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), ranked 15th among 38 participating countries represented by 337 students. 

Three silver medals were awarded to Khalid Al-Ajran, Marwan Al-Khayat, and Hamza Al-Shikhi, while Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Al-Shahri, Salman Al-Metrash, and Mohammed Al-Debsi won bronze. 

Mawhiba, in partnership with the Saudi Education Ministry and other partners, trains gifted youths in public schools in the fields of mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, sciences, and informatics to participate in the APMO. International and local experts train students every year for the event. 

The training sessions are conducted throughout the year at the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Prince Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University and King Saud University. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, Saudi Education Ministry organize forum for talented students
Saudi Arabia
Mawhiba issues books for the giftedness

5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
SPA

5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative

  • An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Thousands of residents in the holy city of Madinah have taken advantage of a health initiative aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

An estimated 5,200 people attended COVID-19 testing sites set up by Madinah municipality in the central fruit and vegetable market, souks, malls, shops, and residential neighborhoods.

The thermal imaging and mass testing stations were established with the aim of helping to stop the virus from spreading in areas populated by migrant workers through the process of early detection using mobile thermal cameras.

Residents were also given instructions on COVID-19 prevention, hygiene, the correct and safe use of disinfectants, and the importance of social distancing.

Guidelines on what actions to take over suspected cases of COVID-19 were outlined too, with people advised to isolate immediately and contact the health ministry’s call center on 937.

Topics: COVID-19 Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia
How Madinah residents prepare Ramadan meals at Prophet’s mosque
Saudi Arabia
Madinah health campaign benefits 60,000 people

Latest updates

Saudi mining investment law to deliver $64bn GDP boost
5,200 Madinah residents take part in COVID-19 testing initiative
Comic-Con Arabia to continue this year, virtually
Expat health workers join Saudi colleagues in brave fight to defeat COVID-19
Dr. Saleh Ibrahim Al-Qasoumi, Saudi academic and researcher

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.