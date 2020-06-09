Saudi students shine at maths competition

RIYADH: Saudi students won seven medals and three certificates of appreciation at the Asian Pacific Mathematical Olympiad (APMO) held online.

The Kingdom, represented by the King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), ranked 15th among 38 participating countries represented by 337 students.

Three silver medals were awarded to Khalid Al-Ajran, Marwan Al-Khayat, and Hamza Al-Shikhi, while Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, Mohammed Al-Shahri, Salman Al-Metrash, and Mohammed Al-Debsi won bronze.

Mawhiba, in partnership with the Saudi Education Ministry and other partners, trains gifted youths in public schools in the fields of mathematics, physics, biology, chemistry, sciences, and informatics to participate in the APMO. International and local experts train students every year for the event.

The training sessions are conducted throughout the year at the King Abdullah University for Science and Technology, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, Prince Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University and King Saud University.