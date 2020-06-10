You are here

  • Home
  • Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

Policemen ask people to move to a safer place as smoke rises to the sky following an explosion at an Oil India Limited well in Baghjan, northeast Indian state of Assam on June 9, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbtaj

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations

  • Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago
  • The well caught fire with explosions Tuesday
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

GAUHATI, India: A raging fire at a natural gas field in remote northeastern India has killed two firefighters and forced nearly 8,000 people to leave their homes, an official said Wednesday.
Workers have been trying to cap the well since gas started leaking nearly two weeks ago, said Tridiv Hazarika, a spokesman for government-owned Oil India Limited, which operates the gas field in Baghjan, 550 kilometers east of Gauhati, the Assam state capital.
The well caught fire with explosions Tuesday, when the two firefighters went missing. Their bodies were recovered Wednesday, Hazarika said.
On Wednesday, flames were leaping nearly 50 feet into the sky more than 36 hours after the inferno began.
“We started evacuating people in the vicinity of the well from May 28 onward and have flown in experts from the Singapore-based company Alert Disaster Control,” Hazarika said.
The fire in the periphery of the well has been doused, but it has spread mainly because of the presence of natural gas condensate in the region, Hazarika said.
Hundreds of people came out of villages in the periphery to watch the fire and the thick black plume of smoke which could be seen several kilometers (miles) away.

Topics: India oil well fire

Related

Special
World
India reopens markets, malls, worship places

G20 aims to increase global resilience through infrastructure

Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

G20 aims to increase global resilience through infrastructure

  • The group aims to create favorable conditions for innovation in infrastructure
  • Saudi aims to cooperate with partners and private sector investors to close infrastructure financing gaps
Updated 10 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Representatives of the G20 held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss infrastructure technology, infraTech, Saudi state news agency SPA reported.
The group also discussed a draft report on the collaboration with institutional investors and asset managers to be presented at the next Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in July.
The InfraTech agenda will provide policy guidance for states to accelerate the implementation of technology in infrastructure. The G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG), aims to remove barriers, manage risks and create favorable conditions for innovation in infrastructure, which would result in stable and long-term economic growth.
The head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said they aim to cooperate with partners and private sector investors to close infrastructure financing gaps.
“Over 100 investors with more than $20 trillion of assets under management across a wide geographical coverage have participated in the G20 collaboration with the private sector and delivered input and feedback for the report, which reflects an extensive outreach effort and a high level of investor interest,” head of Saudi IWG Rakan bin Dahish said.

Topics: G20 G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 infrastructure

Related

Saudi Arabia
G20 discusses long-term vision for the digital economy
Saudi Arabia
Saudi G20: Youth group discusses empowerment

Latest updates

Gas fire kills 2 firefighters in India, forces evacuations
‘Gone with the Wind’ removed from HBO Max after racism protests
Tunisia lawmakers reject motion on French colonial rule
G20 aims to increase global resilience through infrastructure
Houthis extort private healthcare in Yemen: Information Minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.