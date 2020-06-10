Harper’s Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief

DUBAI: Publishing company Hearst Magazines has announced Lebanese-Trinidadian Samira Nasr as the new editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar US. She succeeds Glenda Bailey, who stepped down from the top role in January, after 19-years at the Hearst title.

Nasr will be the first Black and Lebanese EIC in the history of the 153-year-old publication. She previously served as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, where she has worked since 2018.

Prior to that, Nasr worked as Elle’s fashion director for five years, and was also a style director for InStyle. Originally from Montreal, she began her career in fashion working as an assistant to Grace Coddington at American Vogue.

She will begin her new role at Harper’s Bazaar on July 6, and will oversee digital in addition to print.

“As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my world view is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters,” said Nasr in a video announcing her appointment.

“My lens by nature is colourful and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time. I will work to give all voices a platform to tell stories that would never have been told.”

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing “This is the best news of 2020” and “Yes! Queen Samira! This is everything! Sending you my love and congratulations!”