Harper’s Bazaar appoints first Black and Lebanese editor-in-chief

The Lebanese-Trinidadian will begin her new role on July 6. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Publishing company Hearst Magazines has announced Lebanese-Trinidadian Samira Nasr as the new editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar US. She succeeds Glenda Bailey, who stepped down from the top role in January, after 19-years at the Hearst title.

Nasr will be the first Black and Lebanese EIC in the history of the 153-year-old publication. She previously served as the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair, where she has worked since 2018.

Prior to that, Nasr worked as Elle’s fashion director for five years, and was also a style director for InStyle. Originally from Montreal, she began her career in fashion working as an assistant to Grace Coddington at American Vogue.

She will begin her new role at Harper’s Bazaar on July 6, and will oversee digital in addition to print.

“As the proud daughter of a Lebanese father and Trinidadian mother, my world view is expansive and is anchored in the belief that representation matters,” said Nasr in a video announcing her appointment. 

“My lens by nature is colourful and so it is important to me to begin a new chapter in Bazaar’s history by shining a light on all individuals who I believe are the inspiring voices of our time. I will work to give all voices a platform to tell stories that would never have been told.”

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing “This is the best news of 2020” and “Yes! Queen Samira! This is everything! Sending you my love and congratulations!” 

DUBAI: Egyptian-Russian actress Nelly Karim has caused a stir on social media this week after rumors surfaced online saying that she got married. 

The star, who is also a ballerina, teased her 5.9 million Instagram followers this week by posting a photo of herself holding an unidentified man’s hand on the beach on her Stories. The picture did not reveal the mystery man’s identity.

The picture did not reveal the mystery man’s identity. (Instagram)

Karim, who recently made headlines with the success of her Ramadan series “Bi 100 Wesh,” confirmed on Tuesday to Arabic magazine ET Bilarabi that she got engaged to Egyptian businessman Omar Islam in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family.

It was reported that the gathering was attended by only four members from each of the couple’s families to comply with the social-distancing rules and regulations set by the Egyptian government to curb the spread of the ongoing coronavirus. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking to Egyptian newspaper Al-Youm 7 this week, Karim said that the picture she posted on her Instagram Story was right after the engagement party. She further revealed that the wedding is expected to take place after the pandemic is over. 

The award-winning actress, who is currently on a holiday with her daughters, her mother and her fiance, revealed to ET Bilarabi she is enjoying her time and is not keeping up with the social media rumors. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I ignore these comments. I don’t care about what people are saying. The most important thing is that I am happy with the love that I am currently living, and I am enjoying my time with my daughters, my mother, my fiance and friends,” the 45-year-old actress said. 

Karim got married twice in the past. Her first was at the age of 16, when she had her two sons Karim and Youssef. She then got married to the nutrition expert Hani Abu El-naga and had her daughters Celia and Kinda. 

The couple separated in 2015.

Karim is the second Egyptian star to tie the knot in a matter of months. In April, the “Lailat Hana wa Suroor” actress Yasmine Sabri got married to Egyptian businessman Ahmed Abou Hashima in an intimate ceremony in Cairo.

