Home farming takes root in Lebanon amid shortages

Rising prices and concerns about food security have encouraged people in Lebanon to go back to their farming roots. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Staple food prices have gone up recently, with the cost of rice rising by 41 percent and sugar by 50 percent between September and February
AMMAN: As Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown puts further strain on its already shrinking workforce and compounds dire food shortages, insurance specialist Fares Mdawar has invested his free time into converting the patch of land by his home into a farm.

In the mountainous district of Keserwan, north of the capital Beirut, about 400 families have joined Mdawar, 62, to grow vegetables and other produce under a new initiative to promote home agriculture and self-sufficiency.

“I’m from the mountains and my family farmed their entire lives, but we no longer farm,” said Mdawar, one of the beneficiaries of the Ghaletna project, which since March has been giving families seedlings, training and other resources.

“It’s not my profession, but I have this land and because of circumstances caused by coronavirus and job scarcity, we got excited about this project.”

The initiative, which means “our crop” in Arabic, was founded in in March by university professor and former social affairs minister Selim Sayegh, and receives a mix of public and private funding.

With lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 closing borders and stalling transportation networks around the world, people in import-dependent cities are turning to urban farming as they realize how easily their food supplies can be disrupted.

As inflation and unemployment soar in Lebanon — where food accounts for nearly a fifth of total imports, according to data from the World Bank — the movement to promote home-based farming has been gaining popularity.

Oscar-nominated Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki also joined the call to grow-your-own. In May, she launched the “Plant of my Heart” campaign, bringing together several sustainable agriculture initiatives to help prospective home farmers.

By the time the novel coronavirus reached Lebanon in March, a financial crisis exacerbated by months of political instability had already taken a toll on the country of about 7 million people.

More than 220,000 jobs were lost between October and February, according to research firm InfoPro.

Staple food prices have gone up in recent months, with the cost of rice rising by 41 percent and sugar by 50 percent between September and February. As a result, poverty is affecting nearly everyone, said Sayegh of Ghaletna.

“There’s an issue of food security — communities are largely lacking resources that have become more expensive than the Lebanese people can afford,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview. 

“We want to connect people to their land again and motivate them.”

Traditionally, homeowners from previous generations would build multi-level farming basins in small, often steep, plots of land adjacent to their houses, but as a consumer economy flourished, people stopped farming, Sayegh said.

Using its network of about 80 volunteers, Ghaletna reached out to more than 70 villages across Keserwan to recruit families for its pilot project.

In his family’s 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) plot, electrical engineering graduate Joe Daccache, 22, is growing parsley, rocket, zucchini and cucumbers.

“At this point, we’re producing enough just for the household,” said Daccache, who lives with his family of five.

The real value will come from conserving or freezing portions of his harvest to use out of season, when items in the market can cost up to three times their original price, he said.

Sayegh has future plans to expand the project if the results of the pilot are promising.

People have even reached out to Ghaletna offering their land for free to be farmed so that its yield can be distributed to families in need, he said.

As Lebanon eases restrictions and re-opens businesses, there’s a risk people might not have the same time to tend to their land, said Daccache.

But he expects as more people lose their jobs in the long term, they’ll have to turn to more self-sufficient practices like home farming.

“We’re now opening our eyes to the large amount of consumption we had been relying on without thinking of sustainability for the future,” he said.

Zara owner upbeat in shift to big stores and online

Reuters

  • Inditex shares rise even after booking its first loss after sales hit by coronavirus
MADRID: Zara owner Inditex booked its first loss as the coronavirus crisis forced it to shut most shops, but its shares rose after it unveiled a €2.7 billion ($3.1 billion) plan to accelerate its focus on large stores and online sales.

Inditex, the cash-rich owner of fashion brands such as Massimo Dutti and Bershka, said the rapid drop in sales had slowed, with sales at constant currencies falling 34 percent in the June 2-8 period over a year earlier, versus a 51 percent slide in May.

Despite tumbling sales, inventories still fell by the end of the February to April first quarter compared to a year ago, underscoring Inditex’s ability to respond to demand.

“Impressively — especially in the current environment and testament to the strong business model — inventories were actually down 10 percent at the end of the quarter,” JP Morgan wrote.

Shares in Inditex, which said it would pay a 0.35 cent per share dividend for 2019, rose 1.2 percent.

Shop sales in Asian countries, such as China and Korea, were reaching the same levels as last year, Inditex Chairman Pablo Isla told a conference call.

Inditex booked a net loss of €409 million after sales tumbled to €3.3 billion, down from €5.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Clothes retailers from H&M to Gap have reported a sharp drop in sales as shoppers hunkered down at home during global lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. H&M warned it would make its first quarterly loss in decades in the March to May period.

Inditex’s quarterly loss included a €308 million provision to close up to 1,200 smaller stores in 2020 and 2021 in a shift to bigger stores.

It said it would spend an extra €2.7 billion overall to upgrade technology at stores and to drive its online sales so that they made up a quarter of sales by 2022, compared to 14 percent now. Online sales surged 95 percent in the lockdown in April.

Inditex said the focus on bigger stores would expand shop floor space by about 2.5 percent a year in 2020-2022.

