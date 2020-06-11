You are here

Syrians fear hunger as record devaluation sparks protests

The Hamidiyah souk in the old city of Syria’s capital Damascus, where the shops have been closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (AFP)
AFP

Syrians fear hunger as record devaluation sparks protests

  • The sudden jump in prices has brought unprecedented criticism of the regime in government-held areas
BEIRUT: Umm Ahmed and her family have survived years of war, but now the mother of five is terrified uncontrolled devaluation of the Syrian pound will prevent her from feeding her children.

“Since the war started, we’ve tasted all sorts of suffering,” said the 39-year-old, displaced three times by fighting in the rebel stronghold of Idlib. “I think hunger will be among the next.”

The value of the Syrian pound has plummeted with dizzying speed in recent days on the informal market, sending prices skyrocketing, shuttering shops, and sparking unprecedented protests.

Umm Ahmed was so alarmed she was considering buying flour in bulk to hoard supplies.

“If the pound continues to collapse like this, we are facing a huge famine,” said Umm Ahmed, who is relying on dwindling savings as her husband struggles to help with odd jobs.

“We sold some land we inherited and we have been living off that but I don’t think it will last long with these obscene price hikes,” she said in the town of Binnish.

In Idlib, the increase in the price of bread has sparked protests against Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham jihadists in charge of the region of three million people — around half displaced by the conflict and many dependent on aid.

Syria’s economy has been battered by nine years of war, compounded by a financial crisis in neighboring Lebanon, which had served as a conduit for dollars into government-held areas under international sanctions.

But in recent days the value of the Syrian pound on the black market has started to tumble.

From Saturday to Monday alone, the exchange rate soared from 2,300 to more than 3,000 pounds to the dollar, more than four times the official rate of around 700. Before the conflict, it stood at 47.

Analysts say the recent spike is likely due to worries ahead of the introduction of new US sanctions from June 15, and the sudden fall from grace of Rami Makhlouf, the tycoon and cousin of the president, which has set other top businessmen on edge.

Prices have risen across the country, though the Turkish lira is used in some parts of the rebel-held north. The government has blamed the unofficial devaluation on US sanctions, and “manipulation” of the exchange rate.

But the rapid deterioration has sparked unprecedented criticism in government-held areas, including in the southern city of Sweida, where dozens have demonstrated for three days since Sunday, boldly chanting against the president.

“Down with Bashar Assad,” a video carried by a local news outlet showed them chanting.

“Revolution, freedom, social justice,” they shouted in slogans reminiscent of the 2011 uprising whose repression sparked the civil war that has killed more than 380,000 people.

In the capital Damascus, one lawmaker said Sunday that part of the blame for the unofficial devaluation lay with the “wrong policies practiced by the government.”

Another demanded action from the central bank, which increased the official exchange rate from 434 to 700 in March, but has since maintained that peg.

In a country where the vast majority lives in poverty, the World Food Programme says food prices have risen by 133 percent since May 2019.

“WFP estimates that 9.3 million Syrians are food insecure — more than ever recorded,” spokeswoman Jessica Lawson said.

Analyst Zaki Mehchy said that, without a political solution to the war, the devaluation would probably continue, leaving the government scrambling to control the damage.

“The regime cannot allow further increases in prices as it knows that this will lead... to uncontrollable social unrest,” he said.

Topics: Syrians Hunger Beirut

Home farming takes root in Lebanon amid shortages

Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

Home farming takes root in Lebanon amid shortages

  • Staple food prices have gone up recently, with the cost of rice rising by 41 percent and sugar by 50 percent between September and February
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: As Lebanon’s coronavirus lockdown puts further strain on its already shrinking workforce and compounds dire food shortages, insurance specialist Fares Mdawar has invested his free time into converting the patch of land by his home into a farm.

In the mountainous district of Keserwan, north of the capital Beirut, about 400 families have joined Mdawar, 62, to grow vegetables and other produce under a new initiative to promote home agriculture and self-sufficiency.

“I’m from the mountains and my family farmed their entire lives, but we no longer farm,” said Mdawar, one of the beneficiaries of the Ghaletna project, which since March has been giving families seedlings, training and other resources.

“It’s not my profession, but I have this land and because of circumstances caused by coronavirus and job scarcity, we got excited about this project.”

The initiative, which means “our crop” in Arabic, was founded in in March by university professor and former social affairs minister Selim Sayegh, and receives a mix of public and private funding.

With lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19 closing borders and stalling transportation networks around the world, people in import-dependent cities are turning to urban farming as they realize how easily their food supplies can be disrupted.

As inflation and unemployment soar in Lebanon — where food accounts for nearly a fifth of total imports, according to data from the World Bank — the movement to promote home-based farming has been gaining popularity.

Oscar-nominated Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki also joined the call to grow-your-own. In May, she launched the “Plant of my Heart” campaign, bringing together several sustainable agriculture initiatives to help prospective home farmers.

By the time the novel coronavirus reached Lebanon in March, a financial crisis exacerbated by months of political instability had already taken a toll on the country of about 7 million people.

More than 220,000 jobs were lost between October and February, according to research firm InfoPro.

Staple food prices have gone up in recent months, with the cost of rice rising by 41 percent and sugar by 50 percent between September and February. As a result, poverty is affecting nearly everyone, said Sayegh of Ghaletna.

“There’s an issue of food security — communities are largely lacking resources that have become more expensive than the Lebanese people can afford,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview. 

“We want to connect people to their land again and motivate them.”

Traditionally, homeowners from previous generations would build multi-level farming basins in small, often steep, plots of land adjacent to their houses, but as a consumer economy flourished, people stopped farming, Sayegh said.

Using its network of about 80 volunteers, Ghaletna reached out to more than 70 villages across Keserwan to recruit families for its pilot project.

In his family’s 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) plot, electrical engineering graduate Joe Daccache, 22, is growing parsley, rocket, zucchini and cucumbers.

“At this point, we’re producing enough just for the household,” said Daccache, who lives with his family of five.

The real value will come from conserving or freezing portions of his harvest to use out of season, when items in the market can cost up to three times their original price, he said.

Sayegh has future plans to expand the project if the results of the pilot are promising.

People have even reached out to Ghaletna offering their land for free to be farmed so that its yield can be distributed to families in need, he said.

As Lebanon eases restrictions and re-opens businesses, there’s a risk people might not have the same time to tend to their land, said Daccache.

But he expects as more people lose their jobs in the long term, they’ll have to turn to more self-sufficient practices like home farming.

“We’re now opening our eyes to the large amount of consumption we had been relying on without thinking of sustainability for the future,” he said.

