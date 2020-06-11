You are here

  • Home
  • DIB sells first sukuk in emirate since virus outbreak

DIB sells first sukuk in emirate since virus outbreak

A DIB branch in Dubai, where lockdown measures are being lifted. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyvsb

Updated 28 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

DIB sells first sukuk in emirate since virus outbreak

  • The DIB sukuk was over- subscribed by 4.5 times
Updated 28 sec ago
Fahad Alzahrani

RIYADH: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic lender, sold a $1 billion sukuk, the first in the emirate since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic broke out across the world, forcing much of region into lockdown.

The five-year Islamic bond has a profit rate of 2.95 percent and attracted strong investor interest, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The deal was priced after completing a global investor call, which was attended by several local, regional and international investors. The sukuk was oversubscribed by nearly 4.5 times, and attracted more than 170 investors.

DIB said almost half of the order book originated from outside the Middle East and North Africa region.

“Despite the challenging global environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are grateful for the positive response from the global investor community,” said CEO Adnan Chilwan.

The debt sale comes as several corporations and governments in the Gulf seek to bolster their finances to face the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic slide in oil prices.

The sale comes just weeks after the emirate of Sharjah, the third-largest in the UAE, sold $1 billion in seven-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds.

The pandemic has increased funding pressures on governments and companies alike across the region.

Earlier this year S&P Global Ratings warned that the knock on effects of lower economic growth and oil prices could slow lending growth and increase the overall stock of problem assets across the Gulf economies.

Topics: Dubai Islamic Bank Coronavirus Sukuk

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai Islamic Bank marks listing of $750m bond
Business & Economy
Dubai Islamic Bank third-quarter profit up 26%

Food prices soar, wages plunge in new Lebanon currency crisis

Updated 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Food prices soar, wages plunge in new Lebanon currency crisis

  • Black market money changers send pound to record low of 5,200 to US dollar
Updated 33 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese pound plunged to a new low against the US dollar on Wednesday as black market traders defied official attempts to support the currency.

The government and registered money-changers launched a pricing system last week with a gradually reduced rate announced each day with the aim of reaching 3,200 pounds to the dollar.

Under the scheme, money-changers set a buying price of 3,890 on Wednesday, with a selling price of 3,940. But dollars at this rate were unavailable and instead some sellers on the black market were charging up to 5,200 pounds to the dollar.

“We have given clear, decisive instructions to security agencies to be tougher in curbing the chaos in pricing,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab said.

Food prices are soaring and suppliers said it was increasingly difficult to find enough dollars to complete orders. “Looking forward only a few weeks ahead, we may not be able to honor our engagements toward our suppliers,” said Hani Bohsali, general manager of Bohsali Foods, a major food importer.

Lebanon’s money-changing syndicate chief Mahmoud Murad, who was briefly arrested last week accused of currency manipulation but released without charge, told Arab News: “What is happening is surprising and incomprehensible. We do not know the reason behind
this chaos.”

Lebanon’s dollar supply has also been hit by a currency crisis in Syria, where people are buying dollars to protect against inflation and hedge against the effect of impending US sanctions. 

Murad explained that Lebanon and Syria’s exchange rates were intertwined. “They are twins,” he said. “What affects the Lebanese pound affects the Syrian pound, and vice versa. The dollar exchange rate in Syria suddenly jumped to 3,500 pounds before unexpectedly dropping to between 2,600 and 2,700 pounds. We do not know why. Has someone poured US dollars into the Syrian market to cause this drop? Where did these dollars come from? It is strange.”

Murad called for a crackdown on black market money-changers. “We are committed to the syndicate’s daily exchange rate, but we want the black market to be combated the way street riots are being fought or we will close our shops,” he said.

The plunging pound has led to public protests as the value of Lebanon’s minimum monthly wage has dropped from $450 to about $100. “The system controlling the country is committing a major crime by allowing this chaos in the dollar exchange rate. The chaos in the prices of food is another crime,” the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers said.

Dozens of people protested in central Beirut on Wednesday, and activists blocked roads in Tripoli and Bekaa.

Topics: Lebanon Coronavirus

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon to reopen airport in July and send public sector employees back to work
Special
Middle-East
Construction sector faces severe contraction in Lebanon

Latest updates

DIB sells first sukuk in emirate since virus outbreak
Food prices soar, wages plunge in new Lebanon currency crisis
Syrians fear hunger as record devaluation sparks protests
Home farming takes root in Lebanon amid shortages
Zara owner upbeat in shift to big stores and online

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.