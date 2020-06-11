You are here

Pelosi calls for removing Confederate statues from Capitol

Pelosi lacks the authority to order the removal of the 11 Capitol statues honoring Confederates. (AFP)
Updated 11 June 2020
AP

Pelosi calls for removing Confederate statues from Capitol

  • “The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans,” wrote Pelosi
  • NASCAR announced it would ban displays of the Confederate flag at its races
Updated 11 June 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is demanding that statues of Confederate figures such as Jefferson Davis be removed from the US Capitol.
In a letter, Pelosi told a House-Senate committee with jurisdiction over the controversial topic that Confederate statues “pay homage to hate, not heritage. They must be removed.”
The California Democrat made the announcement on the very day President Donald Trump vowed on Twitter that he would not rename military bases honoring Confederate generals. Only a short time before Pelosi’s statement, NASCAR announced it would ban displays of the Confederate flag at its races.
Confederate monuments have reemerged as a national flash point since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes. Protesters decrying racism have targeted Confederate monuments in multiple cities, and some state officials are considering taking them down.
Pelosi lacks the authority to order the removal of the 11 Capitol statues honoring Confederates but is urging the little-noticed Joint Committee on the Library to vote to remove them. Senate Republicans share jurisdiction.
“The statues in the Capitol should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation,” Pelosi wrote. “Monuments to men who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to these ideals.”
The presence of statues of generals and other figures of the Confederacy in Capitol locations such as Statuary Hall — the original House chamber — has been offensive to African American lawmakers for many years. Former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Illinois, was known to give tours pointing out the numerous statues.
But it’s up to the states to determine which of their historical figures to display. Jefferson Davis, a former US senator from Mississippi who was president of the Confederate States of America, is represented by one of two statues from that state. Pelosi noted that Davis and Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens, whose statue comes from Georgia, “were charged with treason against the United States.”
“Several states have moved toward replacing statues and others appear headed in the same direction. This process is ongoing and encouraging,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, chairman of the Library Committee. “As Speaker Pelosi is undoubtedly aware, the law does not permit the Architect of the Capitol or the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove a statue from the Capitol once it has been received.”
Pelosi called for removing the statues in 2017 after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, shocked the nation. Republican controlling Congress at the time dismissed the idea.
During her first stint as speaker, Pelosi successfully worked to replace a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Statuary Hall with one of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. Lee’s statue was moved to a less prominent area of the Capitol.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the library panel, called for an immediate vote to remove the statues.

Toppled UK slave trader statue retrieved as more monuments reviewed

Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Toppled UK slave trader statue retrieved as more monuments reviewed

  • Authorities in the seaside town of Bournemouth will later remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell
  • Demonstrators in Bristol pulled down the statue to Edward Colston on Sunday and threw it into the water
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The statue of a slave trader toppled by anti-racism protesters was on Thursday fished out of the harbor in the English city of Bristol, as another historical monument was set to be taken down.
Authorities in the seaside town of Bournemouth will later remove a statue of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout movement who also supported the Nazis.
Demonstrators in Bristol pulled down the statue to Edward Colston on Sunday and threw it into the water, as part of a protest sparked by the death in US police custody of African American George Floyd.
The city council said it was retrieved early on Thursday morning and “is being taken to a secure location before later forming part of our museums collection.”
Colston was a top official in the Royal African Company in the late 17th century, which sent into slavery hundreds of thousands of people from West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas.
Born into a wealthy Bristol family, he was also an MP and philanthropist, funding schools, churches and almshouses across the city.
The destruction of his statue drew condemnation from the government but reignited calls across the country to remove other historical monuments.
In Bournemouth, the council said it wanted to “create time” for debate on Baden-Powell’s legacy and “minimize the risk of any public disorder” that could be provoked by leaving his statue on the quay.
The University of Liverpool meanwhile has said it would rename a building named after former prime minister William Gladstone because of his links to the slave trade.
And on Tuesday, authorities in east London removed a statue of Robert Milligan, whose family owned sugar plantations in Jamaica, from the Docklands district.
Colston’s name remains on many streets and buildings in Bristol, but his legacy has long been controversial.
The city council had already decided to relabel his statue before it was torn down, but talks on what exactly to write had become deadlocked.
Mayor Marvin Rees has announced a new commission to research Bristol’s past.
“The only way we can work together on our future is by learning the truth of our beginnings, embracing the facts, and sharing those stories with others,” he said.
He confirmed the statue would be put on display alongside placards from the Black Lives Matter protest, and said the public would be asked what should replace it.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also announced a review of landmarks and monuments, to look at whether they could better reflect the city’s diversity.

Topics: UK

