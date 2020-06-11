You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish opposition claims official unemployment statistics are false

Turkish opposition claims official unemployment statistics are false

Former Turkish deputy prime minister Ali Babacan, right, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjjmk

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish opposition claims official unemployment statistics are false

  • Ali Babacan, Turkey’s former economy tsar and an ex-ally of Erdogan, questioned the reliability of the statistics
  • Ali Babacan: There is a difference between the figures released by the government and (those) felt and experienced by the citizens
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Opposition MPs in Turkey are questioning the veracity of recently released economic data from the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), claiming the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has exerted an unfair influence over the institute.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently dismissed 10 of TUIK’s regional chiefs and, in late May, appointed the husband of his wife’s private secretary as president of the institute.

In a statement to the press, Ali Babacan, Turkey’s former economy tsar and an ex-ally of Erdogan, questioned the reliability of the statistics.  

“There is a problem of trust over the official data in Turkey,” he said. “It is a fact that there is political pressure on TUIK (as there is on) all other independent institutions. There is a difference between the figures released by the government and (those) felt and experienced by the citizens.”

Wolfango Piccoli, a co-president at Teneo Intelligence in London, agreed with Babacan. “TUIK has been undermined for a long time, just like most of the supposedly independent regulatory bodies and authorities,” he told Arab News. “Merit has not been the criteria for appointing people in the administration — regardless of the seniority of the job — for a long time. It is all about partisanship. Turkey’s strong institutional capacity was something that positively differentiated it from other emerging markets. That is no longer the case.”

According to TUIK’s data, the unemployment level in Turkey dropped to 13.2 percent in March — down 573,000 year-on-year to 3.97 million. But critics are skeptical, particularly because the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic was, by March, making an impact on the country’s already deteriorating labor market, especially in the construction and industry sectors.

Babacan — who founded the breakaway Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) in early March — highlighted the fact that TUIK’s data is not consistent since it claims that there was a significant decrease in both employment and unemployment simultaneously.

He also criticized the data for not including those he classifies as “desperate job seekers” — people who either have not applied to the Employment Agency or have withdrawn their applications and are therefore not registered as being unemployed. He claimed there are 3.7 million such people and added that the figures also fail to cover those who have lost their jobs in the country’s vast informal sector.

TUIK’s figures also do not cover those who have been shifted to part-time work or have been put on unpaid leave during the pandemic, something that applies to many employees in the aviation and tourism sectors.

“TUIK takes a narrow approach when preparing these figures and does not include those who are ready to work but who … have lost hope of finding a job,” Babacan said.

In a new report, the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK) also disputed the official unemployment rates and claimed that only those officially recognized as looking for a job in the relevant four-week period have been designated as unemployed in the numbers. DISK claimed that Turkey’s actual unemployment figure stands at 39 percent, with 13.3 million people out of work — not the 3.9 million mentioned in TUIK’s data.

Ibrahim Halil Canakci, former administrator at Turkey’s Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and now DEVA’s Economics and Finance Policy Director, emphasized the importance of non-partisan statistical agencies for the economic landscape in an exclusive interview with Arab News.

“The independence of TUIK is more important than all other agencies, because if people cannot (access accurate) data, there is no way to develop policies to tackle unemployment,” Canakci said.

Topics: Turkey Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) Ali Babacan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Former Minister Babacan quits ruling party in blow to Erdogan
Saudi Arabia
Ali Babacan: Cut the red tape

US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops

Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
AP

US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops

  • The talks are expected to drag out over several months
  • Thursday’s session was held virtually due to flight restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus
Updated 23 min 7 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks on Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is expected to focus on the nation’s dire economic crisis.
The talks, which began with an initial session in the afternoon with participants tuning in online because of the coronavirus measures, are expected to drag out over several months. They come against the backdrop of soaring tensions following the US airstrike in January that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani just outside the Baghdad airport. Iran’s expanding influence in Iraq is also expected to be an underlining topic in the talks.
Along with the Iranian general, the January airstrike also killed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Outraged, Iraqi lawmakers spurred by Shiite political factions, passed a non-binding resolution to oust US-led coalition forces from the country following the attack.
However, relations have improved since new Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took over the helm of Iraq’s government last month, marking a new chapter in Iraq-US relations following the exit of Adil Abdul-Mahdi, under whose administration ties had cooled. Some parties, notably parliament’s Iran-backed Fatah bloc, continue to call for the withdrawal of US forces.
“The first stage will try to set the tone and agenda for the talks and lay on the table some of the urgent issues up for discussion,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi analyst and visiting fellow with the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations. But it may prove to be a long uncertain process punctuated by US presidential elections in November, he said.
Thursday’s session was held virtually due to flight restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus. Iraq has seen a recent flare up in cases, with authorities having reported over 16,600 infections so far and at least 457 deaths.
The US team was led by David Hale, undersecretary for political affairs, and pressed issues such as the future of the US forces in the country and security concerns spawning from armed militias in Iraq, early elections and violence against protesters.
Iraqi and US officials said they support a scheduled withdrawal of forces from Iraq, but questions remain over time-frames and the scope of the threat posed by the Daesh group. Officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.
“The talks will focus on the need for Iraq and America to fight IS, in light of that we will make a decision,” Al-Kadhimi told reporters on Wednesday.
The Iraq team, lead by Abdul Karim Hashim, the deputy minister for foreign affairs, outlined Iraq’s economic concerns at a time when oil prices have reached historic lows, leaving the crude-dependent state struggling to pay public wages.
“Probably the most important thing for the vast majority of Iraqis is how can the US can assist Iraq in this very difficult period,” said Jiyad. And on the American side, “whether they see value in supporting Iraq apart from security.”
In a sign of support for Al-Kadhimi’s administration, hours after he was sworn in, the US approved a 120-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to continue importing Iranian gas and electricity to meet its power needs. Iraq’s progress in becoming more gas independent is also on the agenda as future waivers depend on Baghdad reducing its reliance on Tehran for energy needs.
Iraqi officials have said plans are being drawn up to capture associated gas currently being flared in oil fields in Iraq’s south. However, Baghdad last week signed a two-year contract with Iran to continue importing Iranian electricity.
“On the American side as well, I think, particularly with the Trump administration, a lot of this is about Iran, whether they admit it or they don’t admit it,” said Renad Mansour, senior research fellow at Chatham House. In particular, he said, the US concern has been whether Iraq can prosper as a country without being drawn into Iranian influence.
Late Wednesday, a Katyusha rocket fell just a few hundred meters (yards) from the US Embassy in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, the latest of several incidents targeting the American presence in Iraq in recent months. The US has repeatedly blamed Iran-backed Iraqi militias for the attacks.
Tackling the issue of militia groups operating outside of the state is “complicated,” said one Iraqi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. “We have communicated that to the Americans.”

Topics: US Iraq troops

Related

Middle-East
Iraq’s new PM visits Mosul mosque destroyed by Daesh

Latest updates

Turkish opposition claims official unemployment statistics are false
Saudi Embassy: Changes to Iran deal would jeopardize interests of Riyadh and Washington
US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops
US is pushing to stop Iranian funding to Houthis: Brian Hook
Turkey blocked EU embargo check on ship near Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.