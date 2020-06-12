UK economy shrinks a fifth on coronavirus lockdown

You are here

Britain’s coronavirus lockdown shuttered factories, offices and shops. (AFP)
  • GDP nosedived by a record 20.4 percent in April after a 5.8-percent contraction in March
  • Pandemic had a ‘significant and wide-ranging negative impact’ on British businesses
LONDON: Britain’s economy shrank by a fifth in size during April as the coronavirus lockdown shuttered factories, offices and shops, official data showed Friday, stoking concerns over a painful recession.
Gross domestic product nosedived by a record 20.4 percent after a 5.8-percent contraction in March, the Office for National Statistics said.
Taken together, the slump over March and April was three times worse than during the global financial crisis of more than a decade ago, the ONS added.
The dire data capped a week of bad news for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who faces increasing criticism over his handling of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak as Britain’s death toll surpassed 40,000 people to reach the second highest in the world.
The UK government imposed a lockdown on March 23 — later than many other virus-hit nations — to halt the spread of COVID-19.
It has also backed up employee wages in a costly furlough jobs retention scheme, while the Bank of England (BoE) has injected enormous amounts of liquidity and slashed interest rates to a record-low 0.1 percent.
“The economy has experienced a significant shock since the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” the ONS said Friday.
“GDP has fallen dramatically, with record broad-based falls in output for production, services and construction,” it added in a statement.
The UK economy shrunk by 2.0 percent in the first quarter, and another contraction in the current second quarter, or April-June period, would put it in recession.
Analysts say a recession is likely already underway because of the staggering impact of the virus lockdown and despite Britain gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions.
“The UK is clearly in deep recession — GDP contracted 2.0 percent in the first quarter and it looks likely to contract at least 15 percent in the second,” EY economist Howard Archer told AFP.
“However, April highly likely marked the low point for the economy and activity appears to have edged up in May as there was some easing of restrictions in England.”
The ONS said pubs, education, health and car sales were hardest hit areas.
The economy meanwhile shrank by 10.4 percent in the three months to the end of April.
The OECD this week predicted the UK economy was on course to shrink by more than 11 percent in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The Bank of England has warned that the economic paralysis could lead to Britain’s worst recession in centuries amid a broader global economic downturn.
Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician, described the 20-percent slump as “unprecedented.”
“April’s fall in GDP is the biggest the UK has ever seen, more than three times larger than last month and almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-COVID-19 fall,” said Athow.
“In April, the economy was around 25 percent smaller than in February.”
The pandemic, which has blighted economies worldwide, had a “significant and wide-ranging negative impact” on British businesses.
The data comes as Britain presses ahead with its lockdown easing plans.
Non-essential shops and services, as well as zoos, wildlife parks and drive-in cinemas can open from Monday, and individual attendance will be allowed at places of worship.
However, restrictions have not yet been lifted on pubs, bars, restaurants and other leisure facilities.
“April 2020 has experienced sharper falls than March as the negative impacts of social distancing and ‘lockdown’ have led to a significant fall in consumer demand and business and factory closures, as well as supply chain disruptions,” the ONS said.
The UK economy could shrink by as much as 35 percent in the second quarter according to a recent forecast from UK fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility.

‘Fifty drivers fight for one order’: Gig economy slammed by virus

Reuters

SINGAPORE: Indonesian motorcycle taxi driver Aji chain-smokes and checks his smartphone constantly while waiting for orders by the roadside in downtown Jakarta on a hot June morning, but is staring at the prospect of another fruitless day.

Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, the 35-year-old father of four would ferry at least 20 passengers for a daily income of between $13 and $20 as a driver for homegrown ride-hailing app Gojek.

But when transportation services halted under a city lockdown, Aji considered it a good day if he got more than two food delivery orders, which pay him $0.70 each time. On some days, he has had none. Even with restrictions eased this week, he is struggling to feed his family.

“The situation is that there are many drivers but orders are few,” he said, asking to be identified only by his first name.

Eleven drivers for Gojek and Grab, which is backed by SoftBank Group, in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand told Reuters they’ve similarly struggled, with income slashed by more than half as the pandemic batters Southeast Asia.

And, disappointingly, for both drivers and the companies, an increase in food deliveries — forecast as a major growth area for both firms — has come nowhere near compensating for the losses in transport.

Even in Vietnam, seen as a recovery success story, drivers are reeling.

“The pandemic may cost me and many colleagues our vehicles, which we had bought using borrowed money,” said Grab car driver Tung in Hanoi, fearing that lenders may repossess the vehicles.

Unions representing Gojek and larger Singaporean rival Grab, Southeast Asia’s most highly valued startup at $14 billion, say thousands of drivers are in the same situation, especially in Indonesia, both firms’ largest market.

Their plight threatens a core promise of both companies: that they can improve the lives of tens of millions of people across Southeast Asia even as they provide big paydays for their blue-chip corporate and financial investors.

Southeast Asian governments have warned millions could end up jobless as a result of the outbreak.

The two firms said they are supporting drivers with measures ranging from food packages and vouchers to low-interest bank loans and car rental rebates. But the crisis has also led them to cut the subsidies that have fueled their growth.

Doubts have also crept up about the ride-hailing model globally and on whether investors will continue pumping in massive funds into the startups.

Even before the pandemic, Grab and Gojek — like Uber and Lyft in the US and other ride-hailing firms around the world — were operating at a steep loss.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling has warned the company may potentially face a “long winter.”

Both companies still have plenty of cash. One source with knowledge of the matter said Grab has $3 billion in reserves. Sources familiar with Gojek’s finances said it was finalizing an over $3 billion investment round at a $10 billion valuation; Facebook and Paypal announced investments in Gojek’s fintech arm just last week, and it also counts Google and Tencent among its backers.

Each has avoided major layoffs so far, though Grab is implementing voluntary unpaid leave for staff and Gojek is reviewing its services. In the US, Uber, whose Southeast Asia business was bought by Grab, said it would cut 23 percent of its workforce. “Transport has fallen off a cliff, food has held steady, while logistics went through the roof and online payments are high . . . so having a portfolio of products helps,” said Gojek Chief Operating Officer Hans Patuwo. “If we were only a transport company, I’d be quite bowled over.”

Executives and investors at both firms point to the resurgence of orders at Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing as cause for optimism.

“The rate of recovery will be mostly dependent on when government lockdowns end,” said Grab Operations Managing Director Russell Cohen, noting Grab’s transport business had previously been profitable in several markets.

The crisis has revived speculation among investors about a merger of the two firms, which sources say has been discussed in early 2020, but not led to serious talks.

Gojek said any reports of a merger are inaccurate. A Grab spokesman declined to comment.

Grab and Gojek have long touted the fast-growing food delivery industry as a big opportunity. But with platforms taking only a 20-30 percent commission that is shared with drivers, margins are slim. And growth did not materialize in every market during the lockdowns.

A restaurant chain CEO in Jakarta said that food delivery had not picked up in Southeast Asia’s largest economy due to people cooking more at home and as most orders traditionally consisted of lunches for office workers, who are now at home.

