You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7n84y

Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts

  • Analyst Chrystian Malek: Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share as non-OPEC and US production fades
  • The Kingdom will see its share of the market rise from the current level of 11.6 per cent to around 15 per cent
Updated 16 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s strategy in the oil market has won a vote of confidence from the American investment bank JP Morgan, which predicts the Kingdom will “come out on top” in the global energy business.

“Saudi Arabia will come out on top in the fight for market share as non-OPEC and US production fades,” JP Morgan analyst Chrystian Malek said in a report on the oil industry, which suggested that Saudi Arabia will see a large increase in its share of the international oil market as the American shale industry weakens and production declines from outside the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The Kingdom, which has been leading global efforts to stabilize the global oil market in the wake of an unprecedented decline in demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will see its share of the market rise from the current level of 11.6 per cent to around 15 per cent — its highest level since the 1980s — by 2025, JPM said.

Oil production from the US shale fields, which propelled America to its position as the biggest producer in the world in 2019, is forecast to rise only slightly to 11m barrels a day this year. Before the crash in oil prices in March and April, US shale oil was expected to climb steadily to reach 17m barrels per day over the next decade.

Oil prices are down around 40 percent so far this year, but have recovered from historic lows in April after Saudi Arabia and Russia — via the OPEC+ alliance — orchestrated record cuts in output in April. Just last weekend, the deal was extended and tough new guidelines introduced to ensure oil producers comply with the new regime.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said: “Through our commitment to a proactive policy, within a cohesive and collective framework, we are restoring confidence to global oil markets. We have grounds to be optimistic about the future.”

JP Morgan expects demand to increase sharply in the second half of this year, for an average of 91m barrels per day for 2020. This is down from the 100m barrels per day the world was consuming before the pandemic first hit global economies. That level will only resume in November of next year, JP Morgan predicted.

With oil prices currently at comparatively low levels, capital expenditure in oil will be cut back, JP Morgan said, which could create a “supercycle” from 2022, leading to falling supply and a surge in crude prices.

JP Morgan is the biggest bank in the world measured by profits, and has been a partner of Saudi Arabia for many years, having helped fund the original investment in the oil industry in the 1930s.

Topics:  Saudi Arabia Oil JP Morgan OPEC+

Related

Special
Business & Economy
OPEC+ efforts slashed oil market volatility by two-thirds, study finds
Pakistan
Saudi oil production surges back to 75 percent of pre-attack level

Lebanese central bank to inject dollars as currency tumbles

Updated 12 June 2020
AP

Lebanese central bank to inject dollars as currency tumbles

  • Currency crash comes during a historic economic and financial crisis
  • Lebanon’s financial problems predate the virus pandemic that put the country in lockdown for months
Updated 12 June 2020
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s money changers said the country’s central bank agreed Friday to inject fresh dollars into the market to prop up the national currency following a night of protests spurred by the dramatic plunging of the Lebanese pound.
The protests, which degenerated into attacks on several bank branches, and the tumbling of the currency prompted an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday.
Despite previous efforts to control the currency depreciation, the Lebanese pound sold for more than 6,000 to the dollar Thursday on the black market, down from 4,000 in recent days. The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years.
Mahmoud Halawa, head of the money changers union, said the central bank governor promised to inject a sufficient amount of dollars into the market for importers and regular citizens. Security forces would also crack down on the black market or any money changers selling above a set rate of 3,940 to the dollar, Halawa said.
It was not clear whether there are enough dollars available to stop the local currency depreciation. Halawa said fresh dollars would mostly come from money transfer bureaus.
The currency crash comes during a historic economic and financial crisis facing the small Mediterranean country and appeared to reflect the growing shortage of foreign currency. It also signaled panic over new US sanctions that will affect neighboring Syria in the coming days and a lack of trust in the government’s management of the crisis.
Protesters poured into the streets Thursday over the rising dollar price in a country dependent on imports and where people have for years used the dollar and the local currency interchangeably.
The demonstrators shut down roads in several parts of the country and burned tires.
In central Beirut, they pelted police and soldiers with rocks and smashed some storefronts, drawing volleys of tear gas. Some protesters set fire to a private bank nearby.
In the country’s north and south, others threw stones at the offices of some private banks in an expression of anger at their perceived role in deepening their economic malaise.
“Three glass windows were broken in the front and the back, the fridge and the phones. And they broke the photocopy machines and the chairs. ... I am not sure yet what is the estimated material loss,” said the owner of a travel agency in downtown Beirut.
Security forces reopened blocked roads early Friday and calm was restored. Prime Minister Hassan Diab canceled his schedule and called for an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis. Riad Salameh, the central bank governor who has been singled out by Diab for his mishandling of the situation, was taking part.
The renewed demonstrations amid calls for Diab’s resignation are a huge challenge for the prime minister who took over after his predecessor, Saad Hariri, resigned amid nationwide protests late last year. Diab’s government is supported by the Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies and has been weakened by the crisis. Other protesters called for Salameh to resign.
The heavily indebted Lebanese government has been in talks for weeks with the International Monetary Fund after it asked for a financial rescue plan but there are no signs of an imminent deal.
Lebanon’s financial problems predate the virus pandemic that put the country in lockdown for months, further compounding the crisis. Years of corruption and mismanagement have left Lebanon with depleted resources, while shrinking investment in the war-riddled region and falling remittances from Lebanese abroad only increased the shortage of foreign capital.

Topics: economy Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Lebanese government meets after night of raging protests
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon’s ‘scandalous’ appointments spark criticism

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia will ‘come out on top’ in oil markets, JP Morgan predicts
Lebanon to re-open Beirut international airport from July 1
Pakistani truck artist paints George Floyd mural on his home
Has coronavirus killed off shisha cafes forever?
Northern Irishman to be extradited over Vietnamese truck deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.