Yemen calls for international pressure against Houthi recruitment of child soldiers

Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani led the call on Friday, during the World Day Against Child Labor. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Yemen has urged countries to pressure Houthi militants to stop recruiting children as soldiers in areas they control, the state news agency Saba New has reported.
Yemen’s Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani led the call on Friday, during the World Day Against Child Labor.
“In this World Day Against Child Labor, we remember tens of thousands of Yemeni children that the militia has recruited, brainwashed their minds with sectarian terrorist ideology, subjected them to military training and deployed them to the warfronts as a service to the Iranian regime,” he said.
Al-Eryani noted the Houthis have replaced mainstream education with “radicalization courses” imposed on “hundreds of thousands of children” to push them into battlefields.

LIVE: Arab countries in global brotherhood against coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Arab countries are lending a helping hand as far as the Caribbean to help countries deal with coronavirus outbreaks through the timely delivery of medical aid.
Saudi Arabia has sent medical supplies to Syrian refugees in Jordan to help them prevent further spread of the easily transmitted virus, state news agency SPA reported. A week earlier, clinics received over 6,437 patients who were assisted with the necessary medications provided by the Kingdom.
The UAE, meanwhile, has dispatched 9 metric tons of medical aid and 10,000 testing kits to Costa Rica to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak, state news agency WAM reported. The aid is said to assist about 9,000 medical professionals.
Saturday, June 13, 2020 (All times in GMT)
04:39 Australia’s largest state of New South Wales reported its first locally transmitted COVID-19 case since late May, a sign the threat from the pandemic is far from over as social distancing restrictions continue to be eased.
04:30 – China has mobilized its army and fast-tracked tests in the global race to find a coronavirus vaccine, but its labs also have an image tarnished by past health scandals to overcome. Six months after the first cases emerged in the city of Wuhan, China has moved quickly to develop a vaccine and is involved in several of the dozen or so international clinical trials currently under way.
04:22Brazil claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest coronavirus death toll worldwide behind the United States, where several states have posted record daily case totals, signaling the crisis is far from over.
03:08 – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 348 to 186,022, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 18 to 8,781 the tally showed.

