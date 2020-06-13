Anti-racism and right-wing protesters rally in London and UK as BLM march called off

You are here

Activists, some wearing face coverings or face masks as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, hold placards as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest at Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London on June 12, 2020. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill, were boarded up on Friday ahead of the expected protests in London
  • The statue of World War Two leader Churchill outside Parliament was sprayed with graffiti last week
LONDON:  Pockets of anti-racism protesters rallied again in various parts of Britain on Saturday as about 1,000 counter-demonstrators also took to London's streets vowing to protect historic monuments that have been targeted in recent days.

Police warned some people may bring weapons, while statues of historical figures including Winston Churchill - Britain's World War Two leader whom demonstrators call a racist - were boarded up to avoid becoming flashpoints.

Demonstrations have been taking place around the world over the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In Britain, debate is raging over monuments to those involved in the nation's imperialist past, especially after the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was torn down and thrown into the harbour of Bristol port last weekend.

Police said on Saturday that some people were planning to come to London to cause harm. They imposed route restrictions on both groups and said rallies must end by 5 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

"Anyone who thinks they can commit a crime or vandalise property will be arrested," Commander Bas Javid said in a statement.

In and around Parliament Square in central London, hundreds of people wearing football shirts, chanting "England, England", and describing themselves as patriots, gathered alongside military veterans to guard the Cenotaph war memorial.

The group sang songs in support of right-wing activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson.

"Winston Churchill, he's one of our own," they also chanted, near his statue which last weekend was sprayed with graffiti reading: "Churchill was a racist".

"My culture is under attack. This is my culture and my English history: why should Churchill be boarded up? Why is the Cenotaph attacked? It is not right," said David Allen, one of the protesters.

About two miles away, around 20 anti-racism protesters gathered at Hyde Park, holding Black Lives Matter placards, even though organisers had told them not to attend fearing clashes.

There were also rallies in major northern English cities like Liverpool and Newcastle, with many protesters donning masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan seals off hot spots amid coronavirus surge

Pakistan seals off hot spots amid coronavirus surge

  • Authorities are closing shops and forcing people to stay home in areas where confirmed cases have increased
  • Former Pakistan allrounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have identified and sealed off nearly 1,300 hot spots to contain the rising trajectory of new coronavirus infections.
The sealing of high-risk area comes as Pakistan reported 6,472 news cases on Saturday, the country’s highest single-day total. Pakistan has confirmed a total of 132,405 cases, including 2,551 deaths.
Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million under lockdown in March. The government has since eased restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the country’s economy, but it has caused a surge in infections.
Prime minister Imran Khan has resisted demands from experts to reinforce the lockdown.
Authorities, however, are now using the term “smart lockdown” to close shops and markets and force people to stay home in areas where confirmed cases have increased in recent weeks. Some residential areas were also sealed in the capital, Islamabad, to contain the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket's celebrated allrounder Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi tweeted Saturday.
Afridi quit international cricket in 2017 and has since played in Twenty20 leagues around the world.
Former test opener Taufeeq Umar contracted the virus in May and has made a full recovery.
A former Pakistan first-class cricketer, Zafar Sarfraz, died during the coronavirus outbreak.

